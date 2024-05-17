Jennifer Lopez reacts to ‘toxic’ relationship post, while Ben Affleck ‘living separately’ amid divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ‘trouble in Paradise’ rumours are again hitting the headlines. The split reports are swirling again. This time, Lopez's social media activity has fans speculating, as she recently "liked" a post about unhealthy relationships. The news comes amidst reports that the couple has been living separately. The couple, who rekindled their romance and tied the knot in a high-profile wedding, are currently hitting rock bottom in their married life as per various sources. TOPSHOT - US actress Jennifer Lopez (R) and US actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon's "This is Me... Now: A Love Story" premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

Jennifer Lopez likes ‘unhealthy’ relationship post

Bennifer fans are now convinced that her marriage to Ben Affleck is in ‘trouble’ after Jennifer Lopez liked an Instagram post about toxic relationships on Thursday. The singer-songwriter, 54, commented on the post, which listed the signs of a toxic relationship. The post comes after reports surfaced that Ben and Jennifer are living apart, fueling divorce speculation.

The post that the On The Floor singer liked spoke about how “you cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody who lacks integrity and emotional safety.” The post further mentioned more traits including, “doesn’t respect your time,” lacks “communication skills and doesn’t have a strong sense of self.” The Instagram handle, thecouragouscomeback, which has 6,380 followers, wrote about why not to be with someone who “doesn't respect your time, doesn't think it's important to call/text back in a respectable time frame.”

It explained: “When someone repeatedly fails to follow through on their promises or commitments regarding communication, it undermines the foundation of trust and reliability in the relationship. Consistent communication builds a sense of security and dependability.” The post originally shared in March is now in the feed's pinned section, and the relationship coach, as per PageSix, confirmed Lopez’s involvement with the post just this week.

“Just logged on to IG and noticed @Jlo liked my post.” The page handler shared the piece of joy with her fans.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck living separately?

Earlier, TMZ reported that the Good Will Hunting star had moved out of the house. The actor is reportedly staying in Brentwood "over the past week or so," close to where his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, lives. Speculation about marital issues began after Affleck's absence from the Met Gala, which J.Lo co-chaired with Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth. While some sources say Affleck is simply away filming "Accountant 2," others remained unconvinced.

“She wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored," an insider told Life and Style a few weeks ago. The report cites how Affleck is away shooting, while Lopez keeps pondering more and more about their relationship. "The honeymoon is definitely over," adds the source. "The feeling is that if they want to stay married, both of them need to make some adjustments in their behaviour."