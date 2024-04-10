Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's daughter comes out as trans, introduces new name at grandfather's memorial service

Seraphina becomes Fin

Seraphina appeared at the memorial service of her grandfather at a church in West Virginia. Sporting a black tuxedo and a buzz cut, they introduced themselves while speaking at the memorial, "Hello, my name is Fin Affleck."

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

While Seraphina was spotted with her new haircut earlier this year, this marks the first time she publicly introduced herself with her new name. Jennifer and Ben have three kids – Violet Anne Affleck, 19, Seraphina, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 12. Ben and Jennifer divorced in 2015 and continue to co-parent their kids. Ben married actor-singer Jennifer Lopez in 2022.

Jennifer Garner's note for her father

Jennifer's father William John Garner died at 85 on April 2. Jennifer shared the news of her father's death in an Instagram post. No cause of death was disclosed. William John Garner, who worked as a chemical engineer for Union Carbide, died over the Easter weekend.

“My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners. Today is for gratitude,” Jennifer wrote alongside a throwback photo of the father-daughter pair.

The 51-year-old actor said she and her family are grateful for her father's gentle demeanour and quiet strength. “For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith,” she added.

While Ben will be next seen in The Accountant 2, Jennifer will play Electra in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.