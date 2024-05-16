It Ends With Us trailer: Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni star in novel adaptation about abuse and toxic relationship. Watch

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are all set to redefine romance wit their upcoming film It Ends With Us. The trailer of the movie was released on May 16. Blake and Justin's fairytale love story turning into a toxic relationship is depicted in the film, also directed by Justin. (Also read: Blake Lively wore what to Super Bowl? Fans left surprised they missed it) Blake Lively stars in novel adaptation about toxic relationship.

Blake Lively features in toxic romance

The trailer starts with Blake's Lily Bloom running her flower shop and believing in the idea of an ideal love story. She is head over heels when she meets Ryle Cincaid portrayed by Justin. As the movie progresses, we see Ryle's short-tempered behaviour contrary to his charming persona when he started dating Lily. Lily realises that there is nothing she can do to fix this toxic relationship as Ryle continues to loose his cool. Even though he apologises for his anger issues, it is clear that there is no actual compatibility between these two individuals. How the couple sails through their contrasting personalities amid misunderstanding, miscommunication, insecurity and heartbreak sets the narrative of the film.

Fans react to It Ends With Us trailer

Nteizens went berserk as they reacted to the viral trailer. A user commented, “15 seconds that all it takes, still remembering reading this n it just blew my brains off i cried like a baby.” Another netizen wrote, “this looks way better than I was expecting. the flower shop is exactly what I envisioned. still not sold on the guy playing Atlas, but that's okay!” A fan also commented, “all the feels from reading the book came back especially that last part of “if one day you had a daughter, what would you say to her? ima cry in the theater!”

It Ends With Us is also executive produced by Justin through his company Wayfarer Studios. It is based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name. The movie releases August 9, 2024 worldwide.

Blake recently did voiceover for the animation movie If. directed by John Krasinski.