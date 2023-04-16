Watch- Justin Baldoni gets rid of long locks, donates hair to charity

Actor Justin Baldoni has got rid of his long locks for a good cause. He informed fans that it had taken him four years to grow the hair Justin Baldoni(Twitter)

On Saturday, Baldoni posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen getting his hair cut shorter first by his children and then by a professional stylist. In the video, the 39-year-old informs his children that he will donate his hair to a charity named Locks of Love which provides hair prosthetics to disadvantaged children, aged 21 and under. He emphasises to his children how his act would help those suffering from hair loss because of cancer or some other reasons. In the later part of the video, Baldoni's before and after pictures are shown while he is flanked by wife Emily and children.

"And it's done," Baldoni captioned the post, hashtagging the phrases #fouryearsinthemaking and #youcantelliwasnervousbymygumchewing.

At one point in the video, Baldoni holds up a lock of his cut hair and tells his son, "Someone's gonna be so happy to have this hair." His wife then kisses him and says, "I love your heart." In the video, Baldoni explains "I'm not crying because I'm cutting my hair. I'm crying because this is going to somebody."

After his haircut, Emily reacts and says "I love it". The video ends with Emily commenting about her husband "He's super hot."

Baldoni's Instagram followers also reacted to his video. His former Jane the Virgin co-star Yael Grobglas joked, "Oh, thank God." Amanda Kloots commented, "Oh, it looks GOOOOOOOD!!!! Cutest family video of all time! Baldoni's for the win!".

"This is beautiful! And we missed Rafael!,"commented another user, in a reference to his on-screen character Rafael Solano in Jane the Virgin.