List of ‘Love Is Blind’ married couples from past seasons who are still together

The fourth season of Love Is Blind is nearing its conclusion. All four seasons of the reality show have been a hit among the viewers with the involvement of raw emotions, love, the twists and the turns. Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux(Twitter)

But the marriages of some couples from past seasons couldn't survive the tides of time. Only a handful are proving that love is blind.

Here is a list of the couples from season 1,2 and 3 who got married and are still together.

- Lauren and Cameron (Season 1)

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton (Twitter)

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton who got married in season one of Love Is Blind, are still together and celebrated their four year anniversary last November. Before the met each other on the show, Lauren worked as a content creator while Cameron was an AI scientist.

The couple began a YouTube channel 'Hanging With The Hamiltons' in 2020 and it is still running. While celebrating their anniversay last year on November 17, 2022, Lauren shared a post on Instagram.

"4 years into forever with you Mr. Hamilton. I’m so much better because of it! I love you to the moon and back! Forever my Clyde #MinusThePowPow Happy Anniversary Baby!," wrote Lauren.

- Amber and Barnett (Season 1)

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett (Twitter)

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are still married and living together and the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last November. The couple regularly post pictures and life updates to their fans on Instagram.

Recently Amber shared a picture together with her husband after celebrating Valentine's Day.

"Hope everyone had a great Valentine’s Day and got to spend some time this week with a loved one or loving yourself. Hubby and I spent our Valentine’s Day exploring Sedona, having some misadventures, and enjoying some breakfast in bed, pampering, and beautiful views at the newly renovated Amara Resort and Spa. The experience and service went above and beyond expectation and really helped make our stay special. I already thought Arizona was beautiful when we visited in the Spring, but Sedona in Winter is just gorgeous and @amararesort has some of the best views in the area," she wrote on Instagram.

- Alexa and Brennon (Season 3)

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux(Twitter)

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux from season three of Love Is Blind are happily married and living together. The couple are also planning to have a baby this year. On Instagram, the couple regularly post pictures of enjoying hangouts together.

On the last day of 2022, Alexa shared a picture of herself with her husband and wrote "What a wild f***ing ride this year has been. Manifesting even more love and happiness in 2023. Let the adventures begin".

- Colleen and Matt (Season 3)

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton(Twitter)

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are together a year and a half later since getting married in season three of Love Is Blind. The couple recently celebrated their one year wedding anniversary.

Colleen and Matt were one of the most controversial couple in season three and fans of the show even wondered if their marriage would last long.

“You allowed me to break out of my shell. You allowed me to become vulnerable again. I was in a bad way before all of this, from a relationship standpoint.The comfort level you gave me and just allowing me to become vulnerable again, it speaks volumes. I love you to death. Absolutely, I do. I want to marry you,” Matt had told Colleen at the altar of their wedding.