Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's fiery spat amidst high-end jewellery hunt

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Dec 31, 2023 10:48 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's New Year celebration in St Barts took an unexpected turn.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's New Year celebration in St Barts took an unexpected turn. The power couple was spotted having a tense discussion during a shopping spree in Gustavia, St Barts. The drama unfolded as they explored high-end boutiques, focusing on Bulgari jewellery.

TOPSHOT - US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and husband US actor Ben Affleck arrive for Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023. (AFP)

JLo, 54, and Ben, 51, dove into the world of luxury as they checked out Bulgari pieces. The shopping adventure saw Ben helping Jennifer try on the exquisite jewellery. However, the mood turned strained, with Ben showing signs of exasperation. The tension escalated, only to be followed by a sweet reconciliation with kisses and cuddles.

JLo rocked a stylish look for the occasion. She flaunted her toned abs in a chic white crop top paired with a pink maxi skirt and a matching Chanel bag. The singer and actress added a touch of glamour to the shopping trip, proving that even heated discussions won't compromise her fashion game.

Before the shopping drama, the couple celebrated the holiday season with a star-studded party at their home. The festive gathering included A-list guests like Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan. The house was adorned with Christmas cheer, featuring a grand tree and seasonal decorations. Videos surfaced on social media capturing Jennifer in a dazzling green gown, leading guests in a spirited rendition of Jingle Bells.

In a recent candid interview, Jennifer Lopez revealed that both she and Ben Affleck still grapple with the effects of the spotlight from their early romance. Acknowledging their shared PTSD, Jennifer emphasized that they are now older, wiser, and focused on what truly matters in life. Despite the challenges, their present life as a married couple reflects growth and authenticity.

As Jennifer gears up for her upcoming album, "This Is Me... Now," she hints at a companion film exploring her marriage to Ben. The project promises a glimpse into their life together, adding another layer to their already dynamic relationship.

