Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck can't keep their hands off each other in Mini Moke Caribbean getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent Caribbean retreat, promising sun-kissed bliss and romantic getaways, is turning out to be even cozier than expected. Photos of their mini Moke jeep have intrigued fans, and the usual Bennifer glow continues to shine brightly. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy romantic St. Barts getaway(EliotPress / MEGA)

Also read: Gypsy Rose Blanchard ‘ordered to leave’, will not meet Taylor Swift at Chiefs game post-prison release

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On Friday, the married couple was spotted enjoying a leisurely trip through the Caribbean, exploring Gustavia, the island's capital, while radiating glamour in their perfectly coordinated outfits. In some photographs, the couple appeared tense, while in others, they shared moments of affection.Were the tropical breezes whispering trouble in paradise, or was this just a case of caught-off-guard expressions on a bumpy island ride?

JLo and Ben's St. Barts adventure

The newlyweds, who recently hosted a grand Christmas bash at their Los Angeles home with A-listers like Margot Robbie, Lily Rabe, and Michael B. Jordan in attendance, are now on an island trip to celebrate the New Year. Lopez leaned onto the actor as Affleck hunched over during the car ride. Pictures reveal a somewhat moody behavior of the stars, where they appeared close at one moment and tense at another.

Also read: Stranger Things season 5: Release date, trailer, cast, spin-offs and everything we know

DecodingJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s style file

The sun reflected off Jennifer's cool white sunglasses. Her hair, tied back in a loose ponytail, complemented a lovely cream dress that swayed in the island breeze. The On the Floor singer looked like a floral queen in a plunging white dress adorned with bright pink flowers. Teardrop earrings with jewels dangled matched the glimmer of a simple gold necklace. Behind the wheel, Ben confidently drove with a neat white button-down shirt, and his salt-and-pepper beard added a rugged touch.

Fans are swooning over the couple’s latest outing. An internet user wrote “Ben Affleck Drives Jennifer Lopez Around St. Barts in Mini Moke Jeep Ben Affleck is playing chauffeur for the missus on their tropical end-of-year vacay”, another wrote “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Vacation Glow During St. Barts Holiday Getaway”, “arent’ they goals.”