Gypsy Rose Blanchard ‘ordered to leave’, will not meet Taylor Swift at Chiefs game post-prison release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, following her release from prison, has been issued a directive to vacate her current location. Parole restrictions unexpectedly placed upon her require her to leave the state of Missouri, effectively preventing her from attending the highly anticipated event. Earlier, released on parole from a U.S. prison on Thursday, Gypsy, who plotted with her then-boyfriend to murder her mother in 2015, expressed that Taylor Swift's music played a pivotal role in keeping her “highly motivated to attain her freedom.” Gypsy Rose Blanchard hopes to meet Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game after being released on parole.

No ‘Welcome to Missouri’ Banner for Gypsy Rose

According to prior claims from TMZ, Gypsy used the money her father gave her while she was in jail to purchase all of Taylor Swift's albums, including reissues. She is a huge ‘swiftie’. Meeting the pop star at the game, which Swift is expected to attend with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, had become a symbol of her fresh start and a chance to embrace a brighter future.

However, her dream was crushed by her parole officer. TMZ stated that Gypsy, who was planning to visit the game with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson even bought an advance ticket has been instructed to leave Missouri, the state where she served her sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center prison.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard ‘denied’ meeting Taylor Swift over security risks

The true cause for this lack of clearance is still unknown. However, TMZ suggested that local law enforcement may prefer her absence due to potential "security risks" her presence could pose in the Kansas City area.

Upon her release from prison on Thursday, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a native of Louisiana, was reportedly feted with a grand homecoming party. Following the celebration, she settled into a downtown Kansas City hotel. Moreover, the 32-year-old, freed after serving eight years for her role in her mother's murder, disclosed to TMZ that she and her husband possess tickets to a Chiefs game, hoping to meet her musical idol, Taylor Swift, at the event. Gypsy's been all smiles in public, chatting with photographers and snapping pics with fans.