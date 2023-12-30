Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she would use money her father sent her in prison to buy Taylor Swift’s albums

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a Swiftie. Gypsy, who conspired with then-boyfriend to kill her mother in 2015 and was released on parole from a US prison on Thursday, said that Taylor Swift's songs kept her 'extremely motivated towards gaining her freedom'. As per a report by TMZ, Gypsy would spend the money her father sent her in prison on Taylor's albums and was able to purchase every album Taylor put out, including her re-releases. Also read: Taylor Swift's heartwarming response to a fan-daughter story wins internet Gypsy Rose Blanchard hopes to meet Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game after being released on parole.

Gypsy says Taylor's songs were ‘big help’

While serving seven years in prison, Gypsy told the portal that 'Taylor Swift's music carried her through some of the best and worst times of her life'. Gypsy said Taylor's songs 'were a big help in getting through the abuse and trauma she suffered at the hands of her mother Dee Dee' as well as her time behind bars.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly hopes she can meet her idol at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game as her husband, Ryan Anderson, has already bought tickets. Sources close to Gypsy also told the portal that she's considering giving Taylor a shout-out on social media, while at the game in hopes that Taylor sees it.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard to tell her story in docuseries

Ryan along with Gypsy and her family, will be featured in a gripping new docuseries. Gypsy is ready to tell her story in the upcoming docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The 32-year-old has served 85 percent of her sentence for conspiring with then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn to kill her mother Clauddine aka Dee Dee in 2015.

Gypsy's case has gone down as one of the most recognised cases of suspected Munchausen by Proxy, a psychological condition that reportedly causes a caregiver to engage in attention-seeking behaviour by making the person or people under their care ill or making people believe they are ill.

"I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder," Gypsy told People in an interview about why she participated in the Lifetime docuseries. Gypsy added, "It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don't take this course of action."

