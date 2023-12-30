Can Taylor Swift juggernaut sway 2024 US polls? Experts weigh in

Taylor Swift's 2023 success has made her nothing less than a juggernaut who strengthening the economies and sowing development seeds wherever she moves. But does she have the power to sway the narrative for the upcoming 2024 elections in United States? Can Taylor Swift juggernaut sway 2024 US polls(X, formerly Twitter)

Experts assert, yes, but how?

They are falling back on the remarkable success of the Cruel Summer singer's Eras tour with 66 sold-out venues in the United States, generating over $1 billion is the answer. Not just this, according to a recent NBC News poll, Swift holds the highest favorability rating among all individuals surveyed. Fans are sparing no expense, willingly spending millions on their idol. The mere presence of Blank Space singer has sparked a mini-economic boom.

Taylor Swift holds the highest favourability rating

Based on an estimate by QuestionPro Research, fans of Taylor Swift, known as Swifties, contribute around $93 million per show, covering expenses like food, tickets, accommodation, and more. Dan Fleetwood, President of QuestionPro Research, claims “If Taylor Swift were an economy, she’d be bigger than 50 countries.” Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois commended Taylor Swift for playing a key role in reviving the state's tourism industry.

With a single Instagram post, pop powerhouse Taylor Swift turned her 272 million followers into voters back in November. Swift's sharing of a link to Vote.org, a non-partisan platform, motivated over 35,000 of her 272 million followers to take action, causing a 1,226% surge in traffic on the Vote.org website as per The Hill.

Taylor Swift’s cultural influence and 2024 elections

Many political pundits feel, Taylor Swift, with her massive fan base (over half of all Americans!), could shake things up in the 2024 election. Her fans, especially young people and women in suburbs who lean Democratic, might prioritize her opinion over any politician. She's even more popular than the President or the ex-President in an opinion poll. A recent NBC News poll revealed a favorable rating of 40/16, surpassing figures like President Biden and former President Trump. But the question is, will she? That is yet to be seen.

Taylor Swift and her political influence

Taylor's impact and influence on the political scene is not a new phenomenon. If this analysis and polls prove to be accurate, it won't be surprising, as it's not the first time. In the 2018 midterm elections, she openly endorsed Tennessee Democrats, expressing her concerns about Republican Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Earlier, the singer and songwriter also voiced her support for President Joe Biden. In October 2020 she made a public tweet in favor of him and later during her appearance in a V magazine interview she said “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”

Taylor Swift’s influence on the youth

Taylor's popularity also increased the number of people watching Kansas City Chiefs games when she started dating tight end Travis Kelce. Moreover, the rise of "Swiftology" is seen in the creation of ten college courses focused on studying Taylor Swift, with one even offered at Harvard.