Margot Robbie tells Cillian Murphy an Oppenheimer producer told her to shift Barbie release date, reveals sequel plans

Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy recently sat down for a detailed conversation about their works in an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors. This is when the Barbie star, who was also the film's producer, told Cillian that she was told to move the release date by Oppenheimer producer. Barbie and Oppenheimer clashed at the box office and both were two of the biggest releases of 2023. Also read: A Barbenheimer movie is in works Margot Robbie's Barbie and Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer clashed at the box office.

'Move you date'

Margot told Cillian Murphy, “One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects. And he was like, ‘I think you guys should move your date.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’ And he’s like, ‘We’re not moving our date. I just think it’d be better for you to move.’ And I was like, ‘We’re not moving!’ I think this is a really great pairing, actually. It’s a perfect double billing, Oppenheimer and Barbie.” Responding to the incident, the Peaky Blinders star praised her, “That was a good instinct.”

A Barbie sequel?

Cillian went on to ask Margot if there was a Barbie sequel in the works. She revealed, “We put everything into that movie and it's so good that I'm like ‘Oh no.’ I'm also so proud of the fact that it was an original and not a sequel or prequel, which is getting rare and rarer these days. Your movie too is original which is amazing that we both got theatrical opportunities for original ideas. The part of me would be like ‘Oh No’ if we do Barbie 2…I don't know… But at the same time, I would do anything to be back on that set. I would do anything to be back on sets with Ryan (Gosling, co-actor) and Greta (Gerwig, director). Playing Barbie is the best. It's so joyful. so, it's not a no but also I would take a lot to live up to.”

Barbie Vs Oppenheimer

Barbie is helmed by Greta Gerwig while Oppenheimer belongs to Christopher Nolan. Barbie stars Margot alongside Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Scott Evans and Will Ferrell. It clashed with Cillian Murphy's biopic on J Robert Oppenheimer, set during World War II. Oppenheimer was known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, when he feared that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

