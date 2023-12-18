Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s merry and bright bash with A-list elves & caroling chaos

Tinsel, tiaras, and Carlos filled the air as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck unveiled their star-studded Christmas wonderland to Hollywood's A-listers. The Christmas bash occurred at the newlyweds’ Los Angeles home. Barbie fame Margot Robbie, Lily Rabe, and Michael B. Jordan are just a few names who joined the star couple for a dazzling spectacle. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Mindy Small / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

JLo & Ben's starry-eyed Christmas extravaganza

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a festive Christmas celebration with music and many outfit changes. Casey Affleck, Jennifer Lewis, Lily Rabe, Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, and others joined the festivities. According to a source, who spoke to PEOPLE, everyone sang Christmas carols late into the night, with Jennifer taking the lead and singing several songs. “They threw a really fun party, and They were both in such good spirits."

Earlier, the holiday celebration for the stars appeared a bit challenging, as reports indicated that their extended families haven't quite bonded yet. "They both want their moms to fly in and spend time together, but Christine [Affleck] has never really gelled with Lupe [Lopez], so they've always been tactfully kept apart.”

However, individuals who were present at the happy occasion now spoke of how wonderfully the home was decorated, with a stunning Christmas tree placed at the front door. "the kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet.” As the fashion-forward person she is, Jennifer didn't hesitate to make quick outfit changes, showcasing her festive red dress and later dazzling in a blue sequined dress.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get into the Christmas spirit

The Parker star gave fans a preview of her Christmas tree from her Beverly Hills residence earlier this week. She uploaded a photo of herself in front of a magnificent Christmas tree decked out with pine cones and golden ornaments.

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming work

On the work front, the singer is soon to drop her latest single Can’t Get Enough from her upcoming album This is Me…Now. A teaser for the song and accompanying short film from Jennifer's most recent album—which is available on Amazon Prime—was previously made public. Matt Walton and her husband Ben Affleck co-wrote the film.