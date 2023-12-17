SNL: Billie Eilish joins Barbie's Kate McKinnon and Greta Gerwig as musical guest, performs What Was I Made For

Barbie star Kate McKinnon made her Saturday Night Live host debut on this week's episode of the NBC show. McKinnon was joined by SNL alums Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph during her monologue. In a surprise cameo, Barbie director Greta Gerwig appeared alongside the 39-year-old actress to introduce Billie Eilish. The seven-time Grammy Award-winner returned to the show for the third time. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Billie Eilish attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Billie Eilish gets Barbie intro from McKinnon, Gerwig

The two Barbie cast members joined hands to introduce the 21-year-old singer, who was the musical guest for the night. Eilish performed her ballad What Was I Made For? from the Barbie film soundtrack. As she belted out melodious notes, her brother Finneas played the piano. The stage turned vibrant pink as a tribute to the film.

For her performance, the You Should See Me In A Crown singer wore a light pink shirt with her hair tied in a ponytail. She accessorised with dangling silver earrings and a twisted chain around her neck. She paired the look with sparkly shoes and kept her makeup soft with a nude pink lip gloss. During the Barbie film-inspired performance, childhood photos of SNL's female cast members played in the background.

Keeping up with the holiday spirit, Eilish performed a soulful version of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. She was once again joined by her brother, who played the piano as she sang. For her second act, the Ocean Eyes singer wore a bright red vest over an oversized white shirt. This time, she kept her red-streaked hair down. The stage was adorned with Christmas trees covered in fairy lights and ornaments along with other holiday decorations.

Fans amazed by Billie Eilish's SNL performance

Eilish's fans were left amazed by the singer's beautiful performances of the two hit songs. Many were left touched by the Lovely singer's vocals and even suggested she should release a holiday album. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I would love for her to make a Christmas/holiday album. Her voice is just amazing!!” Another said, “Best Billie E has ever been. Both performances tonight were stellar!”