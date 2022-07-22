Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon photos from Paris are full of romantic moments

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck chose Paris for their honeymoon. The newlyweds are in the City of Love as they mark their first vacation as husband and wife. Jennifer and Ben were spotted at a restaurant during a recent outing in the French capital. In photos shared on paparazzi and fan accounts on social media, the couple packed on the PDA as they stepped out for a date. Read more: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

In pictures and videos shared online, the couple looked all dressed up for their night out. Jennifer wore a red dress, while Ben Affleck looked dapper in a blue suit. They were seen sharing a kiss at the restaurant in some pictures. The two were also seen walking hand-in-hand during their outing.

Ben and Jennifer married in Las Vegas’s Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16, three months after announcing their engagement in April. As per reports, an excerpt of Jennifer’s newsletter, On the JLo, said that the couple married with ‘the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives.’ Jennifer called it ‘the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last’.

Jennifer and Ben dated and were engaged earlier before calling off their wedding in 2003 and ending their relationship a year later. Jennifer and Ben have five children between them – she shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Some, if not all, of their children are reported to have attended their wedding. In few of the pictures from Jennifer and Ben’s honeymoon in Paris, Ben’s daughter Violet was also seen.

