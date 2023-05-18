Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner spotted having serious chat days after animated talk with JLo went viral

In a Hollywood where glitz and glamour reign supreme, an unexpected scene unfolded in the modest setting of a Brentwood schoolyard. Ben Affleck, the 50-year-old 'Air' star, and his ex-wife, the ever-sporty Jennifer Garner, 51, were spotted having what appeared to be a serious conversation as they undertook the everyday task of dropping their kids off at school. Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner spotted in Brentwood schoolyard(New York Post)

Affleck, the embodiment of casual chic in jeans, white Nike sneakers, and a plaid shirt under a gray peacoat, was seen walking alongside Garner, who cut a refreshingly athletic figure in blue leggings and running shoes. Garner completed her look with calf-length socks, a gray sweater, and a pink baseball cap - a testament to her down-to-earth style amidst the Hollywood glitz.

The pair were observed delivering a tray of treats to their children's school, a sweet parental gesture that hints at their shared commitment to co-parenting their three kids. Their conversation, however, continued even as they returned to their car, stirring speculation about the nature of this seemingly serious chat.

Representatives for Affleck and Garner were not immediately available to comment on the matter, leaving the content of their conversation to the imagination of the onlookers and fans.

The Brentwood schoolyard encounter comes hot on the heels of another public sighting of Affleck, this time with his current wife, Jennifer Lopez. Last week, the 'Good Will Hunting' star was caught in an animated conversation with Lopez in their SUV. While an eyewitness suggested the pair were arguing, a source close to the couple insisted they were merely chatting.

Affleck, known for his storytelling prowess, can often be seen engaged in animated discussions, the source explained. The couple's relationship came under the spotlight again at the premiere of Lopez's new movie, 'The Mother,' when Affleck seemed to be pointing his fingers at Lopez in what appeared to be a disagreement. However, a lip reader clarified that the couple was merely discussing their positioning before posing for photographers.

Such is the nature of life in the public eye for Hollywood's A-listers. As stars caught in the constant flash of the paparazzi, every conversation, every gesture, is dissected and discussed. Yet, amid all the speculation, Affleck and Garner continue to put their children first, navigating co-parenting amidst their busy lives and proving that their shared commitment to their family remains undeterred.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail