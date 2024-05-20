Jennifer Garner visits ex-hubby Ben Affleck after he was seen without ring amid JLo split rumours

Raising eyebrows about the status of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck recently received a visit from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The Gone Girl star has reportedly moved out of his shared $60 million Beverly Hills mansion with Lopez and was spotted living in a rental house in Brentwood, close to Garner. The former couple, who share three children, have maintained a cordial relationship since their divorce in 2018. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's awkward Halloween encounter at children's school.(X)

Jennifer Garner visits Ben Affleck amid JLO split rumours

Jennifer Garner was recently pictured by the Daily Mail at Ben Affleck’s current residence. The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three kids together: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. The Peppermint actress, 30, was seen stepping out from her stylish BMW i7, over the weekend. "It was a thoughtful gesture," they said amid the ‘rough patch’ that Lopez and Affleck’s marriage has hit.

Ben Affleck goes ringless in new photos

A previous report by TMZ also stated that the Accountant 2 star has moved into the neighbourhood of Garner. The actress was spotted sporting a black hoodie, paired with casual bottoms, flaunting her natural beauty with no makeup, and was seen interacting with security personnel at the doorstep of Affleck’s new property. The buzz around the divorce escalated after Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring as he arrived at his child’s recital in photos obtained by TMZ on Saturday.

Lopez and Affleck co-parent their children with Garner and reportedly share a very friendly bond with each other, as often seen in their collective outings. The Yes Day actress's recent visit comes days after the trio were seen together at their youngest daughter's school play.

Bennifer headed for a divorce?

After days of split rumours and source disclosures, the matter became a hot topic in the media when Affleck failed to attend the Met Gala, which Lopez was co-chairing alongside Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and others. At the time, it was reported that he was away shooting for Accountant 2, but since then, multiple reports citing ‘trouble in paradise’ have emerged, and the duo was even spotted house hunting separately in LA.

A source recently told InTouch magazine, "The writing is on the wall - it's over. They're headed for a divorce - and for once, [Ben's] not to blame! They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."

