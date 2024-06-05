Indian student Nitheesha Kandula, 23, who went missing in Los Angeles, found safe after a week

Police confirmed on Tuesday that 23-year-old Nitheesha Kandula, who went missing in California last week, has been found safe. The Indian student, originally from Hyderabad, is a California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) student. She reportedly went missing on May 28. Indian student Nitheesha Kandula, 23, went missing in Los Angeles (California State University, San Bernardino Police Department)

John Guttierez, Chief of Police at CSUSB, issued an update on her search on social media on Tuesday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Without revealing additional details, he ensured her safety on X/Twitter, “The missing student identified in this bulletin who was reported missing on May 28, 2024, in Los Angeles, has been located and is safe!”

Also read | Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues psychiatrist, 91, for making her ‘modern-day sex slave’

The missing person report states that Kandual was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division on May 30. Prior to her disappearance, she was reportedly last seen in Los Angeles, California, on May 28, 2024. The document also states that Kandula was driving a California-licensed Toyota Corolla.

Other hear-rending cases of Indian students reported missing in the US

Nitheesha's disappearance was an alarming call for the Indian community, with several such cases, and worse, coming to light this year.

Also read | Post the guilty verdict, 49% of Americans say Trump should suspend 2024 presidential campaign

Soon after she was reported missing, the police urged people with information on her whereabouts to come forward. Even upon her discovery, the details of her disappearance remain unclear. “#MissingPersonAlert: California State University, San Bernardino Police along with our partners in #LAPD, is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of @CSUSBNews Nitheesha Kandula, to contact us at: (909) 537-5165,” Chief Guttierez wrote on X/Twitter.

While Kandula was fortunately found in a week's time, with the police ensuring her safety, other students haven't been so lucky.

In April, another Indian student hailing from Hyderabad, Mohammed Abdul Arfath, 25, was found dead in Cleveland. Enrolled at Cleveland University, he had been reported missing since March. Additionally, 26-year-old Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been missing in Chicago since May 2.