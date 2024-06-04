Jeffrey Epstein accuser sues psychiatrist, 91, for making her ‘modern-day sex slave’

A Jeffrey Epstein accuser, using the pseudonym Jane Doe 11, sued a prominent 91-year-old psychiatrist who was once a part of the sex offender's inner circle of friends. The plaintiff filed a complaint on Monday in Manhattan federal court, saying Henry Jarecki turned her into a "modern-day sex slave. FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold signs aloft protesting Jeffrey Epstein, as he awaits arraignment in the Southern District of New York on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo(REUTERS)

The one-time model alleged he repeatedly raped her for years, starting in 2011. Moreover, the late financier recommended him to her for her mental health treatment, but the psychiatrist, in turn, enabled Epstein's sex trafficking. Doe accused Jarecki of “raping Jane Doe 11 by force on dozens of occasions in New York.” In addition, her complaint mentions him trafficking her to his private Caribbean island, where she was sexually abused.

“Well-connected” psychiatrist linked to Jeffrey Epstein sued

Describing Jarecki as Epstein's “go-to” doctor, whom he referred to young women dealing with depression, Doe also stated that the psychiatrist would unload confidential medical details to Epstein. According to Reuters' June 4 report, he also protected the financier from law enforcement.

However, Jarecki's lawyer, Sarita Kedia, rebuffed these claims in the filing, suggesting they'd be “shown to be entirely false and baseless.” She further emphasised that Jarecki “never engaged in any abusive conduct with the complainant or any other person.”

Jarecki is a Yale University faculty member and the latest person to be linked to Epstein's misconduct. He is also known for writing the book Modern Psychiatric Treatment.

Doe's Monday complaint states that she came to the US in 2010. In her search for a visa to work as a model, another model referred her to Epstein. The infamous sex offender later sent her to the doctor when she showed signs of depression. Epstein hailed him as the “best doctor in New York City.”

However, things supposedly took a dark turn. Although Jarecki allegedly promised to “save” her from Epstein, he had her shift to an apartment under his supervision. Doe's filings claim that he would monitor the place from his bedroom.

She also held him accountable for using the place of residence to force her into sex during his 70s. Holding threats against her work status as leverage, he allegedly scared her by name-dropping Epstein and reminding her of the high rent he'd be charging if she failed to comply with his commands.

Doe's civil lawsuit cites sexual battery, emotional distress and violations of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act. As she seeks compensatory and punitive damages in the case, Doe said that Jarecki controlled aspects of her life, ordering her to go to bed at 10 pm. The plaintiff asserted that the doctor would reach out to her, expressing his displeasure regarding her not smiling enough. He would even allegedly push her to sleep if he saw her lights on at 10:15.

Elsewhere in the Doe's suit, she alleges the psychiatrist later also ordered her to engage in threesomes. The suit charges that he compelled her to have sex with other men in front of him. The filing adds, “Jarecki would constantly remind her of her fragile immigration status” despite her showing “more signs of emotional deterioration.”

This case is listed “Doe v Jarecki, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 24-04208."