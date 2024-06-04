California lawmaker whose parents died of COVID-19 counterstrikes MTG, hails Fauci as an ‘American hero’

California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, whose both parents died from COVID-19, appreciated Dr. Anthony Fauci's efforts in implementing policies that saved lives during the pandemic. Thanking the former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, Garcia took a different path to address him than Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. US Representative Robert Garcia, Democrat of California, speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, June 3, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

MTG struck Fauci hard with several allegations, questioning his alleged involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic origin story and calling for his imprisonment. Contrarily, Garcia proclaimed him an “American hero.”

Congressman Robert Garcia hails Dr Anthony Fauci as an “American hero” and fires back at right-wing members

During the Monday House subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, Garcia counterstruck lawmakers who attacked medical professionals. It marked the first time Dr. Anthony Fauci testified publicly since retiring in December 2022.

CNN reported that the California lawmaker's mother was a healthcare worker. Moreover, she and Garcia's stepfather succumbed to the same ailment, dying from COVID-19. As a result, the Democrat said, “I lost both of my parents during the pandemic, so I take this very personally.”

Also, citing the far-right politician's June 2021 statement on Steve Bannon's podcast War Room, Garcia hit back at Greene for criticising COVID-19 mandates around masking up. Furthermore, the Congressman didn't take her words about putting Fauci in prison lightly.

Standing by Fauci's side, Garcia said, “Your quote-unquote so-called science that the gentlewoman is referring to has saved millions of lives in this country and around the world.” Further stating his opinion, he called Fauci an “American hero” for doing more to “save lives than all 435 members of this body on both sides of the aisle.”

The Congressman also later took to his X/Twitter feed, making more remarks about sticking by Fauci: “I’m in our Oversight Committee with Dr. Fauci testifying. As someone that lost two parents to the COVID pandemic, I will not allow these right-wing extremists to lie and spread dangerous conspiracy theories. We will fight back.”

In 2021, Greene claimed she didn't believe in evolution and expressed her scepticism of “that type of so-called science,” asserting her belief in the “lab leak" theory. During her appearance on Steve Bannon's (ex-aide to former President Donald Trump) podcast, she added, “I believe in God, and these viruses were not making people sick until they created them… they weaponise these viruses to be able to attach to our cells and make us sick.” Leaning into several other conspiracy theories, Greene stood by her claims that the coronavirus was a “bioweapon.”