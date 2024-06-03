Fauci COVID-19 hearing: ‘You belong in prison,’ Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at alleged ‘lies’

On Monday, June 3, Republicans teamed up to grill Dr. Anthony Fauci in hopes of unravelling his alleged controversial associations with the COVID-19 pandemic and further scrutinising the true origins of the virus that challenged the world. The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases came out to publicly testify for the first time at a House subcommittee hearing since leaving the government in December 2022. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., holds up a photo as she condemns Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during his testimony before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

Far-right Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene made sure to give him a piece of her mind. Infamous for not mincing her words when striking back at things she doesn't stand by, MTG followed the same pattern while exploding at the former White House chief medical advisor.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Dr Anthony Fauci during the COVID-19 hearing

While questioning Fauci about social distancing mandates he had approved, she torched his claims as irrelevant, alleging they weren't backed by scientific basis.

“You're not ‘Doctor,’ you're ‘Mr’ Fauci in my few minutes,” she said after reviewing the reports. Greene also pulled out a photo of him, showing his failure to follow through with his own masking regulations. The pictured display catches Fauci with his mask pulled down at a baseball game in July 2020.

Greene's heated attack threw the subcommittee into a frenzy, and members speculated if the Republican representative had violated the hearing rules. Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) shouted back at her to drop her demeanour of questioning. He ordered her to address Fauci as a doctor: “I have instructed her to address him as doctor," but immensely failed.

However, Greene shot down all such urgent orders despite several Democratic lawmakers condemning her line of action. While Wenstrup asked the members to “refrain from using rhetoric that could be construed as an attack on the motives or character of another member or the witness,” Greene firmly held on to her remarks.

In her closing, she added, “You should be prosecuted from crimes against humanity,” and finally finished with “You belong in prison, Dr. Fauci.”

Before signing off, Greene cited a new report: "NIH scientists made $710 million in royalties from drug makers. A fact that's been hidden."

"Is it right for scientists and doctors getting paid by the American people, government taxpayer paychecks to get patents where they're paid millions and hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty fees?"

Ahead of the House hearing, Greene referred to Fauci as “Dr Frankenstein” on her X/Twitter feed: “Dr Frankenstein, I mean Fauci, will be appearing before our Covid Select Committee tomorrow. What would you like for me to ask him or tell him? Also, do know anyone who was permanently injured or died from Fauci’s forced COVID vaccines?”

Reiterating her statements on social media, MTG also tweeted, “Prison. That’s where Anthony Fauci belongs. Not sitting in a committee hearing lying to our face. Mr. Fauci should be prosecuted and thrown in jail.”