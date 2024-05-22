Marjorie Taylor Greene makes shocking claims, says Biden and FBI were ‘planning to assassinate’ Trump

House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has made the bombshell claims that the Joe Biden-led Department of Justice used "deadly force" during an FBI raid on former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in order to "assassinate" him. US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) speaks alongside former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)(AFP)

The searches were conducted on August 8, 2022 to recover boxes containing classified papers kept by Trump in his Florida mansion. The FBI seized several documents during the raid. On Tuesday, newly unsealed court files revealed that four more secret documents were found in Trump's bedroom following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The former president is currently facing 40 felony charges for allegedly mishandling top-secret materials taken to his home after leaving office. He disputes all charges brought against him.

Greene's claim comes following Trump's Tuesday post on his Truth Social website, stating that he had been "shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ, in their Illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE."

He even wrote a fundraising email to his Maga followers, with the subject line "They were authorized to shoot me!"

Calling Biden “a serious threat to democracy”, the GOP leader suggested he should be removed from office via the Constitution's 25th Amendment.

Later, Trump's staunch supporter Greene took to X and shared a screenshot of Trump's post and wrote: “The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light.”"

“Does everyone get it yet???!!!! What are Republicans going to do about it? I tried to oust our Speaker who funded Biden's DOJ AND FBI, but Democrats stopped it.”

Reacting to Greene's post, one X user wrote: "He’s not dead. If they wanted him dead, he’d be dead".

"Trump wasn’t even there. The FBI went there August 8, 2022. Trump was in New York. Calm down drama queen!" another wrote.

FBI issues statement

In a statement to The Washington Post, the FBI argued that the term "use of deadly force" is common practice in all of its search operations.

The federal agency further stated that the Mar-a-Lago raid briefing followed conventional protocol like other search warrants, including a customary policy statement prohibiting the use of lethal force. "No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter."

Also Read: AOC, MTG engage in verbal battle over fake eyelashes and butch body jab: ‘Are your feelings hurt?’

Frank Figliuzzi, the agency's former associate director for counterintelligence, supported the FBI's stance in an X post. “Yep, every FBI operations order contains a reminder of FBI deadly force policy. Even for a search warrant. Deadly force is always authorized if the required threat presents itself.”

According to Justice Department regulation, law enforcement agents are allowed to use lethal force in situation when it seems "necessary" or "when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or another person.