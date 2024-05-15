Liz Cheney, Marjorie Taylor Greene rip Mike Johnson for attending Trump's NY trial: ‘I cheated on my wife…'

US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday arrived in New York to attend former president Donald Trump's hush money trial, marking a remarkable moment in the country's politics. Johnson's appearance to support Trump drew backlash from some Republican leaders, including former Representative Liz Cheney and Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.(Getty Images)

Addressing the media, he used his powerful position to slam the US judicial system and label the hush money trial against Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee for 2024, as an illegitimate “sham.”

The House Speaker, who is second in line for the presidency, described the justice system as “corrupt.” He went on to describe that "this ridiculous prosecution that is not about justice" but "it's all about politics."

Johnson's appearance to support Trump drew backlash from some Republican leaders, including former Representative Liz Cheney and Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Cheney, an ardent Trump critic, represented Wyoming's at-large Congressional District in Congress from 2013 to 2022. Taking to X, she chastised Johnson, who is renowned for his strong belief in religion, for joining the other GOP leaders to attend the trial.

“Have to admit I'm surprised that @SpeakerJohnson wants to be in the 'I cheated on my wife with a porn star' club. I guess he's not that concerned with teaching morality to our young people after all,” she tweeted.

Trump is accused of fabricating company records relating to hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about their alleged affair ahead of presidential elections in 2016, when Melania Trump was pregnant with her first and only child Barron.

Cheney served on the committee that probed the Capitol riots. In December 2022, the committee issued an 845-page report claiming Trump was personally accountable for the unrest and recommending that he face criminal charges.

Greene calls Johnson's appearance at Trump's hush money trial ‘pathetic’

Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene, an avid critic of Johnson, resorted to X to express her displeasure over NY trial attendance, arguing that the US House Speaker should instead be dismissing the Department of Justice's (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith.

“The Speaker of the House should be defunding Jack Smith instead of watching Pres Trump be persecuted by a NY corrupt DA in a politically weaponized judge's courtroom. Pathetic,” she wrote.

Smith has overseen the federal DOJ investigation into Trump's alleged election meddling. In August, the GOP leader was charged with four counts in that case, including seeking to alter the 2020 presidential election defeat to Joe Biden.

However, Johnson attended Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan, which is a different case.

Trump, who has become first ex-president in US history to face a criminal trial, was indicted in March 2023 on allegations of falsifying company documents regarding to hush money paid to Daniels, who claimed she had an affair with him in 2006. However, Trump has rejected all the allegations and has pleaded not guilty, claiming that the case is "politically motivated".