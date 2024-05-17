AOC, MTG engage in verbal battle over fake eyelashes and butch body jab: ‘Are your feelings hurt?’

The House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday turned into a battle ground between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as the duo traded barbs at each other during a fiery debate. The brawl broke out after MTG made a snarky personal statement about Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, mocking her “false eyelashes”.

AOC and Greene have a long history of hostility as they had numerous disagreements over the years. Greene previously accused AOC of acting like a "teenage girl", and even labelled her as a "chicken".

The House Oversight Committee voted to charge Merrick Garland, the attorney general, with contempt of Congress for declining to send over an audio tape of President Joe Biden's discussion with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Mayhem erupts in the House

The brawl broke out after the firebrand Republican made a snarky personal statement about Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, mocking her “false eyelashes”. With legislators yelling at one other, the chaos in the committee continued for an hour, leaving Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) scrambling to keep order.

In an attempt to convince everyone to stop shouting, Comer even declared, “I have two hearing aids, I'm very deaf.”

AOC then intervened, and the pair insulted each other until she told Greene: “Oh girl, baby girl... don't even play.”

Greene's antics were captured on video, with footage showing her first taking a potshot at Crockett.

Greene inquired whether "any of the Democrats on this committee are employing Judge Merchan's daughter?". She was alluding to Representative Dan Goldman, who has hired a political consulting company that employs the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over former US President Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York.

Crockett asked Greene, "Please tell me what it has to do with Merrick Garland."

Responding to her, Greene said: “I don't think you know what you're here for... I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Following Greene's remark, AOC called her remarks “absolutely unacceptable” and blasted her for insulting another person over physical appearance.

She requested that Greene's words be "taken down", a practice that allows a speaker to retract or amend their remarks if they are considered out of order.

Greene went on to ask AOC, "Are your feelings hurt?"

AOC replied by screaming again, ''Move her words down."

Greene then responded, "aww", to which AOC answered, "Oh! Do not even play, girl!"

Greene then stated, "Baby, girl?" I don't think so," and AOC declared "We're going to move and take your words down" and sought an apology from her.

Calling AOC "not intelligent", Greene refused to apologise but said she would strike her words.

Chairman Comer halted the session while they considered whether to strike Greene's statements.

Crockett asked Comer, "If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

Greene responded by repeatedly asking Crockett to cool down, prompting Crockett to yell and say "you're talking all this noise, but you can't take it."

Crockett hits back at Greene after hearing

In a post on X, Crockett later bashed Greene, writing: "So MTG wanted to talk about my appearance in COMMITTEE?"

Comparing her to "mentally deficient people", she said this happens when those “who can't read, follow rules, or just don't give a damn… end up in CONGRESS!”

Later, the committee ultimately decided to hold Garland in criminal contempt, advancing the matter to the entire House for a vote.

The vote occurred after Biden invoked executive privilege over audio tapes of his conversation with Hur in an attempt to insulate Garland from criminal charges.