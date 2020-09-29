‘Last year Republicans blasted me for a $250 haircut’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls out Donald Trump for writing off $70,000 hairstyling bill as business expense

fashion-and-trends

There are many things that are controversial when it comes to the present President of the United States: Donald Trump, and everything he does, says or tweets makes instant headlines. Trump’s physical appearance, other than his questionable policies, has also been the subject of scrutiny. From the shade of his tan to his hair actually being a wig, all kinds of jokes have been made about the President, however, he remains unfazed and it is no secret that he takes a lot of pride in his appearance. Think of Donald Trump’s sparse head of hair and you’ll be taken back to all the memes and images of his hair awkwardly flying with the wind as he gets down from helicopters, airplanes or even when it gets a little too windy during outdoor events. Now how much would you guess a hairdo (hair piece?) like that would cost? Not much, right? Wrong, according to some recent discoveries, Trump’s bright blonde (or is it white?) mane costs more to maintain than the average American gets paid annually, and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is having none of it!

A recent investigation by the New York Times revealed that Trump ha paid just $750 in taxes in 2016, the year he was elected president of the United States, the same investigation also found that POTUS wrote off a $70,000 charge on personal hairstyling “for television” as business expense. This is outrageous for many reasons, but congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her Twitter to call out the sexism and hypocrisy of the Republican party for calling her out for a $250 salon session she gifted herself for her birthday but not the inane charge their own ‘idol’ had racked up. She wrote, “Last year Republicans blasted a firehose of hatred + vitriol my way because I treated myself to a $250 cut & lowlights on my birthday. Where’s the criticism of their idol spending $70k on hairstyling? Oh, it’s nowhere because they’re spineless, misogynistic hypocrites? Got it.” She was referencing to the outrage the conservatives had shown at her haircut last fall that included a $80 cut, $180 for lowlights, and about $52 in tips according to news reports.

Last year Republicans blasted a firehose of hatred + vitriol my way because I treated myself to a $250 cut & lowlights on my birthday.



Where’s the criticism of their idol spending $70k on hairstyling?



Oh, it’s nowhere because they’re spineless, misogynistic hypocrites? Got it. https://t.co/xCQGwW7EK5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 28, 2020

Self-appointed watchdog Diet Prada took to their Instagram to share a post in support of Ocasio-Cortez, writing, “$70k could have bought a lot of Elnett... and yet they apparently still use the cheap stuff on Trump’s infamously bad coif. Swipe for several more of Trump’s worst hair days... ew lol,” alongside a series of photos of Trump during bad hair days, along with a collage of Ocasio-Cortez and Trump with the respective costs for both their hair written below.

Twitterati had opposing views to the congresswoman’s tweet, while some supported her, others stated that Trump didn’t take a salary, and that he had a television show for which he had to always looks TV ready.

And it's not just that he spent $70,000 on hairstyling, but he also claimed that as a tax write-off. Yet crickets from the right. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) September 28, 2020

It’s called having a job in TV. You spend more to stay looking appropriate for the cameras. — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) September 28, 2020

May be because one of you speaks about the lower class not being able to afford things. You say he doesn’t care about the lower class, then is this surprising? Now what about you and the $250 you spent "while caring". — Chandler (@ambron13) September 28, 2020

It's because Trump is Trump. We expect that from him. He did that before politics. You've made money while in office attacking the rich elite, talking about how the poor can't afford basic things while the rich waste their money. Then you spend $250 on hair. It was ironic. — The Political Panda (@PPanda_Press) September 28, 2020

How the 141,000,000 of taxpayer money he spent on golf? pic.twitter.com/GZTVUMpPax — Frank Westphal (@_FrankWestphal) September 28, 2020

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has always been a vocal critic of Trump and his policies, and has never backed down from the right wing’s constant criticism of her appearance, however it is interesting to observe that she was under fire for a comparatively non-existent personal expense while Trump has faced no backlash for writing off a personal expense as a business expense. However, her tweet has highlighted more than a few discrepancies in Trump’s expenses.

