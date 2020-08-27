Melania Trump or Adolf Hitler? Diet Prada calls FLOTUS out for flaunting fascist fashion at the Republican National Convention 2020

fashion-and-trends

Melania Trump may be the better half of the most talked about man on Earth, but she has always been shrouded in mystique, and her relationship with Donald Trump, the present President of the United States, looks extremely strained, from the forced smiles to the hand slapping. So it was refreshing to see FLOTUS Melania argue for her husband’s re-election as she stood at the podium on Monday at the White House’s Rose Garden for the second night of the Republican National Convention. Her warm and almost empathetic tone was a stark contrast to Eric Trump’s ‘assertive’ speech before her. The 50-year-old Slovenian former model shared her own immigrant tale, told Trump’s supporters that they were not alone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the opioid crisis and also acknowledged racial tensions and the Black Lives Matter protests, saying, “Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. Instead of tearing things down, let’s reflect on our mistakes.”

But like all things Trump, her words were really the last thing that grabbed any attention. Like once before, with a very controversial coat, the First Lady managed to ruffle several feathers with her choice of clothing, which, you guessed it, resembled fascist fashion. Melania wore a military green Alexander McQueen jacket and skirt combo with gold accents. Her hair flowing in usual fashion, she completed the look with a pair of Christian Louboutins.

While several lauded Melania’s speech, others couldn’t help but draw comparisons between FLOTUS’ outfit and those worn by the likes of the Nazis, members of the North Korean military, Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler, Fidel Castro. Instagram-based and self-appointed industry watchdog Diet Prada posted a series of posts on their social media feed criticising Melania’s poor choice of clothing. One post was captioned, “We wore World War.” While in another post they Photoshopped a photo of Melania with Hitler’s hat and moustache, clearly as a joke, with the caption, “brb going to hell for this lol” (sic).

Several social media users also resonated with Diet Prada, and shared their thoughts on Melania Trump channelling fascist fashion, speculating if she meant anything by her choice of clothing.

Who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/yQguNxXK3h — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) August 26, 2020

Why did Melania wear a version of a military uniform? She has some weird taste in statement wardrobe. #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/S33H9zaNQp — gosilent (@gosilent) August 26, 2020

ALSO READ| TikTok ‘Trauma Porn’ latest trend: Tone deaf users dress up as dead Holocaust victims, called out for anti-Semitism

In another post Diet Prada also reminded their followers of the time when Melania wore a jacket that had ‘Really Don’t Care’ typography on it when she went to meet children at a migrant child detention centre. Posting the video, Diet Prada captioned, “Last time Melania used a jacket to send a message, it was to show that the administration doesn’t care about children in cages. Guess she’s now signaling that she’s an out and proud fascist *shrug*.” (sic) Melania wore the $39 Zara jacket while on a visit to the New Hope Children’s Shelter in McAllen, Texas in 2018, the jacket read, “I really don’t care. Do you?” And even though Melania didn’t wear the jacket inside the detention centre, she did wear it for the rest of the trip, and was criticised for the insensitivity of it. While many speculated that Melania was trying to send a message with her choice of clothing, her then spokesperson said that was not the case.

Melania wearing the Zara jacket in 2018. ( Reuters )

However, in an interview to ABC, Melania admitted that she did send a message with the jacket, saying, “It’s obvious I didn’t wear the jacket for the children, I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane. It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticising me. I want to show them I don’t care. You could criticise whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

Melania Trump tells @TomLlamasABC she wore the ‘I really don’t care’ jacket "for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. And I want to show them that I don’t care." #MelaniaTrump https://t.co/EqEyfZkJvZ pic.twitter.com/2EWeCKB0de — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2018

She went on to add that the media was obsessed with her wardrobe, “I often asking myself, if I had not worn that jacket, if I will have so much media coverage,” she said, adding: “I would prefer they would focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear.”

Wonder what message she was trying to send this time.

