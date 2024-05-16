Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses bizarre conspiracy theory about Slovakia PM Fico's shooting: ‘No wonder they shot him’

House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has reacted to the assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, suggesting that it could have been in response to his rejection of "the WHO proposed pandemic accord". US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, suggested that Slovakia PM Robert Fico's shooting could have been in response to his rejection of "the WHO proposed pandemic accord".(AFP)

Slovakian authorities called the attack on the PM "a clear political motivation."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fico sustained critical injuries after being shot multiple times outside a cultural center in the town of Handlová. He is now said to be in stable condition. According to officials, a 71-year-old suspect has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, denounced the horrific act of violence. The POTUS wished speedy recovery to Fico, but added that he was "alarmed" by the attack.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Europe as it occurs ahead of theEU parliamentary elections. Fico is a divisive figure and is considered as pro-Russiandue to his staunchobjections to military help for Ukraine.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Greene shared a post from a handle named 'Concerned Citizen', who identified himself as self-described 'conspiracy realist' with 333.4K followers.

The Concerned Citizens shared a clip of Fico speaking in Slovakian and wrote: "Slovakia REJECT The WHO proposed Pandemic Accord".

According to the post, Fico during his last week speech said: “I also clearly declare that we (Slovakia Democratic Party) WILL NOT support strengthening the Powers of the World Health Organisation.”

“One study after another confirms the scandalous consequences of mass vaccination with experimental untested vaccines. If someone had a different opinion on vaccination against Covid - they were dangerous to society”

The X user concluded the post, saying, "Today he has been shot in public. As of yet no motive for the attack has been given."

Also Read: Biden says he is ‘alarmed’ after horrific attack on Slovakian PM Robert Fico, wishes him speedy recovery

Here's what Marjorie Taylor Greene has to say

Reacting to his post, Greene wrote: “This is great and courageous. No wonder they shot him.”

She further mentioned that “I pray he makes a full recovery.”

However, the Republican leader faced backlash for her tweet, with one X user commenting, “You have no idea why he was shot, but leave it to you to push conspiracy theories.”

“No wonder they shot him? What kind of statement is that?” another added.

“So sad the world has flipped upside down,” a third user reacted.

What is Pandemic Accord?

In March, various world leaders proposed a new global treaty to prevent future pandemics, following the COVID-19 epidemic.

The "Pandemic Accord" was advocated under the WHO constitution to "safeguard our collective future" from pandemics like COVID that led to millions of fatalities and economic destruction.

The leaders expressed optimism that a global pandemic accord would be reached during the World Health Assembly's annual general session, which will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 27 to June 1.