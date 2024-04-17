 Marjorie Taylor Greene says Georgia murder victim Laken Riley should have been ‘deported’ in shocking gaffe - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Georgia murder victim Laken Riley should have been ‘deported’ in shocking gaffe

BySumanti Sen
Apr 17, 2024 12:08 PM IST

In an embarrassing gaffe, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to call for murdered Georgia student Laken Riley’s deportation

In an embarrassing gaffe, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to call for murdered Georgia student Laken Riley’s deportation during a House Homeland Security Committee budget hearing with Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Greene, a Georgia representative, said immigration policies under president Joe Biden are "corruption at its deepest level,” adding that Democrats’ policies are "treason."

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Georgia murder victim Laken Riley should have been ‘deported’ in a shocking gaffe (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP, GoFundMe)
‘You should have deported her so that she could be alive today’

"It's treason because these people have declared war on our citizens by raping our women, our children, and murdering people," Greene reportedly said. "Like Laken Riley, you're familiar with her, right?"

Mayorkas then confirmed that he knew about Riley’s murder. "You should have deported her so that she could be alive today," Greene said. “Her parents would have appreciated that.”

It is unclear what Greene meant and whether she intended to say Mayorkas should have deported her murderer, Jose Antonio Ibarra. It is also unclear if she meant Riley would be alive if she had been sent out of the country. Greene failed to correct herself after the remark.

Riley, 22, was an Augusta University nursing school student. She was allegedly attacked and killed by Ibarra while she was out jogging at the University of Georgia in Athens.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recently said that the Department of Homeland Security told him Ibarra was paroled into the US illegally because the Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas, was capped.

Riley died from "blunt force trauma," official police reports confirmed. Ibarra has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another person.

Greene has notably led House Republicans in impeaching Mayorkas. She delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate after the effort successfully passed in the House.

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
