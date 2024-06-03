‘You’re a baller': Caitlin Clark finds more support from Brittany Mahomes amid WNBA foul fracas, Angel Reese penalty

Brittany Mahomes was the latest addition to the list of people turning up in Caitlin Clark's support as heated debates surrounding the WNBA brouhaha build up with each match featuring the 22-year-old Indiana Fever rookie. Brittany Mahomes came out in support of WNBA rookie star Caitlin Clark amid reports of the Indiana Fever being "cheap shotted" by other players on the league.(Instagram)

The former collegiate soccer player, married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was among many who sent a message of support to Fever's #22. Shouting words of encouragement, the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 2, "@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!!" She added, “You're a baller and it's incredible to see what you're doing for the game and women's sports!!”

Brittany's message to Clark followed right after former NBA players Matt Barnes and Austin Rivers called out the “cheap shots” against the standout rookie. Moreover, media reports of WNBA reviewing Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's foul against the Fever player poured out on the same day. The initially recorded away-from-the-ball foul was later upgraded to a flagrant-1 violation against Clark.

In a post-game interview on Saturday, Fever coach Christie Sides backed Clark: “[Clark] got up and kept playing. All she did was ask the officials to review it. They didn’t want to listen to it. I applaud her for how she handled it last night.”

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese: College rivals at loggerheads for their first WNBA crossfire

Meanwhile, other videos of the night became the talk of the Internet as a flurry of snippets featuring Chicago Sky star Angel Reese enthusiastically celebrating Carter's foul on Clark took precedence. College rivals Reese and Clark went head-to-head for the time on the WNBA's professional stage on Saturday.

Screenshot of Brittany Mahomes' Instagram story (June 2).

After cheering on the foul from the bench, the LSU star joined the in-court action and knocked Reese down. Subsequently, she took a lot of heat online; no foul was called out against her for this play.

While Chennedy Carter didn't answer any Clark-related questions after the game, Reese failed to make herself available to the media afterwards. Eventually, the WNBA fined her $1000 and her team $5000 for failing to comply with the league's media policies.

WNBA's postgame media availability policy states: “No later than 10 minutes following the game, each head coach and two players (leading scorer and key contributor) per team will be available in the separate press conference rooms for in-person and zoom media.”

Additionally, players not present at the podium may be requested for an interview by “in-person media only” after the conclusion of the team's press conference. As Reese was absent at the podium, she was required to come out for the latter scenario outside the locker room. However, she stayed back for unstated reasons.

Indiana Fever clinched a narrow 71-70 victory against Chicago Sky on Saturday, but later lost to New York Liberty 68-104 on Sunday in their 11th game of the season. Clark's squad now has a 2-9 win-loss ratio.