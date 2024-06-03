 Indian student Nitheesha Kandula, 23, mysteriously goes missing in Los Angeles - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian student Nitheesha Kandula, 23, mysteriously goes missing in Los Angeles

BySumanti Sen
Jun 03, 2024 11:13 AM IST

Police confirmed that 23-year-old Nitheesha Kandula, a California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) student, went missing on May 28.

An Indian student has mysteriously gone missing in California, with police seeking the public’s help to locate her. Police confirmed that 23-year-old Nitheesha Kandula, a California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) student, went missing on May 28.

Indian student Nitheesha Kandula, 23, goes missing in Los Angeles (California State University, San Bernardino Police Department)
Indian student Nitheesha Kandula, 23, goes missing in Los Angeles (California State University, San Bernardino Police Department)

Kandula, a Hyderabad student who was studying in the US, was reported missing on May 30 after being last seen in Los Angeles, John Guttierez, Chief of Police, CSUSB, said on social media. “#MissingPersonAlert: California State University, San Bernardino Police along with our partners in #LAPD, is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of @CSUSBNews Nitheesha Kandula, to contact us at: (909) 537-5165,” he posted on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kandula has been described as 5 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs around 160 pounds (72.5 kgs) and has black hair and black eyes, according to police. She may have been driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla with a California licence plate.

Police have urged people with information on Kandula’s whereabouts to come forward, saying, "Anyone with information is urged to contact the CSUSB Police Department at (909) 538-7777, or the LAPD's Southwest Division at (213) 485-2582." The circumstances around Kandula’s disappearance is unclear.

Other similar incidents

Just last month, Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, 26, went missing in Chicago. In April, 25-year-old Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who hailed from Hyderabad, was found dead in Cleveland after going missing in March.

Meanwhile, in December 2023, the FBI intensified efforts to locate 29-year-old Mayushi Bhagat, an Indian student who went missing in the US after leaving her New Jersey apartment on April 29, 2019. She was reported missing on May 1 of the same year. The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Bhagat’s whereabouts.

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location or recovery of the missing person, Mayushi Bhagat, and the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible,” the FBI’s website reads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Indian student Nitheesha Kandula, 23, mysteriously goes missing in Los Angeles
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On