NFL star Patrick Mahomes claims he played 'matchmaker' for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where the 28-year-old NFL star shared how he played “matchmaker” for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Patrick Mahomes talks about his part in the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift love story on a recent podcast. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Mahomes quipped, “I like to take some of the credit”.

“I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [idea came up]. He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

“I had some input in there as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it. Just go for it.’ And you know Travis, man. He does it. He’s a great dude,” Mahomes said.

Travis Kelce shares how he pursued Taylor Swift

Kelce, the Chiefs’ 34-year-old tight end, shared the idea on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, in July 2023.

He told his brother, Jason Kelce, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

However, the Chief tight-end said he and Swift didn't get to meet at that time because “she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

Swift herself later confirmed the start of their romance in her Time Person of the Year interview, citing, “It started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she added.

As Swift became a regular at the Chiefs’ games, her friendship with Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, blossomed, and drawn even more attention to the NFL team.

The show’s host, Pat McAfee praised Mahomes and his team for their handling as “great.”.

“I heard Travis was in Lake Como this week. My algorithm also tells me everything Travis is doing with his life. And then my wife will tell me everything Taylor is doing,” McAfee quipped.

“So I feel like I'm a part of their relationship. I couldn't even imagine being on that side of it all. You guys are handling it great, you need to know that.”

“I appreciate it, man. We enjoy it. It’s been a fun run,” Mahomes responded.