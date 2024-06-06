Taylor Swift defends Gaga on TikTok amid pregnancy rumours: ‘She owes no one an explanation’

Lady Gaga, hours ago, got sucked into a whirlpool of rumours of her being pregnant. Fans of Gaga speculated from pictures of her latest looks that the singer is donning a baby bump. The rumours spread like wildfire across media platforms of Gaga expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Michael Polansky. Shortly after the rumours sparked, the Rain On Me singer slammed all the rumours with the help of a song from Taylor Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poet’s Department. In a recent update, Taylor condemned the fans for spreading false rumours via a comment on Gaga's TikTok video. Taylor Swift defended Gaga amid pregnancy rumours

Taylor called the speculations ‘invasive and inappropriate’

Taylor swept in to defend her fellow music industry peer from all the fake news. Taylor commented on Gaga’s video from the previous day. The Folklore composer wrote, “Can we all agree that it is invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body.” She further added “ “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman,” on June 5 (Wednesday).

The TikTok video was posted by Gaga in response to all the pregnancy rumours going around. In the video, the Poker Face singer showed off and read “Not pregnant– just down bad crying at the gym” referring to Swift’s Billboard Top 100 song “Down Bad.”

Taylor’s fair share of online pregnancy rumours

Not too long ago, Taylor was also embroiled in a similar pregnancy rumour loop as fans tried to identify signs of a baby bump while she was on The European Eras Tour. The fans combed through pictures of the tour to get some clues about the singer’s pregnancy. The Anti Hero singer mentioned in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, how these speculations have negatively impacted her body image and mental health.

Earlier, Gaga commented on Taylor’s video, a clip from the documentary, where she talked about her eating habits. Gaga wrote, “That’s really brave everything you said wow.”