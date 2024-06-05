Is Lady Gaga pregnant with boyfriend Michael Polansky? Singer's latest photos spark rumours

Lady Gaga's latest photos taken at her sister's wedding sparked rumours that the multi-Grammy Award winner is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Michael Polansky. Lady Gaga spotted in black short dress at her sister's wedding.(X@MrPopOfficial)

During her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding, Gaga was seen in a tight-fitting short black dress. As the 38-year-old Poker Face singer's pictures went viral on social media, several netizens, including her fans, admitted that the singer is looking beautiful but wondered if she is pregnant.

"Is she...?" one X user commented.

"She's either pregnant or she's got a beer belly!" a second user wrote.

A third chimed in, “Didn't I tell y'all she's pregnant.”

Lady Gaga reacts to pregnancy rumours

In a TikTok video, pop icon Gaga has rejected the rumours of her pregnancy.

"Not pregnant - just down bad cryin at the gym," she captioned the video shared on TikTok.

She seemed to be paraphrasing Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, namely the song Down Bad.

Gaga recorded herself casually dressed in a black T-shirt from the chest up, while having her hair and makeup done. She even smiled for the camera as she displayed her thick wing-shaped eyeliner and shiny lips.

She lip-synced to a popular TikTok audio, saying, "I don't have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic."

"I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me," she added.

The star also addressed her pregnancy rumours on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, several fans expressed their support for the Star Is Born actress, with one user saying, “People can be so mean. You are gorgeous Gaga. We love you!”

"Please don't listen to those people," another reacted.

"You are perfect," a third added.

Earlier, the Shallow singer was pictured wearing a huge diamond ring amid speculation that she is engaged to Polansky. However, she is yet to confirm those rumours.

In 2019, Gaga was first seen with businessman Polansky, 46, at a Las Vegas 'New Year's Eve party. The duo confirmed their relationship on Instagram after a few months.

Before heading into relationship with Polansky, Gaga got engaged twice. While she got engaged to actor Taylor Kinney in 2015 and she and Christian Carino exchanged rings in 2017.