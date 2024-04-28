 Lady Gaga nixes sister Natali Germanotta's bachelorette party at LES club The Box, Here's why - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Lady Gaga nixes sister Natali Germanotta's bachelorette party at LES club The Box, Here's why

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 28, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Lady Gaga has cancelled her plans to throw her sister's bachelorette celebration at The Box due to a sex harassment lawsuit filed against the "outrageous and audacious" nightclub.

Lady Gaga has cancelled her plans to throw her sister's bachelorette celebration at The Box due to a sex harassment lawsuit filed against the "outrageous and audacious" nightclub.

Instead of supporting the club amid the legal dispute, her team and Lower East Side artists asked ‘Bad Romance’ star to reschedule the bachelorette for her fashion-designing sister, Natali Germanotta.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Instead of supporting the club amid the legal dispute, her team and Lower East Side artists asked ‘Bad Romance’ star to reschedule the bachelorette for her fashion-designing sister, Natali Germanotta.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Instead of supporting the club amid the legal dispute, her team and Lower East Side artists asked ‘Bad Romance’ star to reschedule the bachelorette for her fashion-designing sister, Natali Germanotta, Page Six reported, citing sources.

The Box has been sued by a former staffer

A former employee of The Box has filed a lawsuit against the nightclub, accusing it of letting men to sexually harass one of its bottle girls.

In the 2022 court papers, the worker claimed that managers “ordered and coerced female waitresses, performers, and employees to dress provocatively and travel throughout New York City in order to lure male customers to [The] Box, where they would be serviced with sexual acts, sexual intercourse, drugs, and excessive alcohol by other female employees who had been forced to perform these acts.”

The court documents alleges that the bosses promised female workers career advancement, access to celebrity clients and money in exchange of the sexual acts. However, they were threatened with loss of job if they refused to do so.

The Box is famous for its star-studded patronage as much as for its explicit and occasionally macabre stage shows.

Also Read: Ring, Ring! Is Lady Gaga engaged again? Singer flaunts huge diamond fueling rumours

Know more about The Box

While The Box is a mainstay of the Lower East Side neighborhood that is most known for giving birth to Mother Monster, she also owes a great deal to the local artists and entertainers, who have been employed there for many years.

Established in 2007, the night club is well-known venue for Fashion Week events and it has hosted celebrities such as Zoë Kravitz, Lindsay Lohan and Miley Cyrus.

It is yet to be known about the location of their toast to the soon-to-be bride Natalia. She is renowned for providing the singer with exquisite stage looks, such as outfits at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the 2022 Chromatica Ball, and Gaga's Las Vegas residency.

She is scheduled to wed photographer Alex Dolan in Maine in early June.

News / World News / US News / Lady Gaga nixes sister Natali Germanotta's bachelorette party at LES club The Box, Here's why
