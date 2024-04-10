Joker: Folie à Deux trailer – Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn joins Joaquin Phoenix's frenzy. Watch

Joker: Folie à Deux trailer – Joaquin Phoenix is back as Arthur Fleck aka The Joker, the most feared villain of Batman. In the sequel of Todd Phillips' 2019 psychological thriller, Arthur finds his partner-in-crime. Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn, Arthur's love interest who shares his eccentricities. Warner Bros unveiled the first teaser trailer of the sequel on Tuesday. (Also Read: Joker 2 is a musical thriller with 15+ covers, boasting $200 Million budget as Gaga goes Harley) Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux trailer

What's in the trailer?

The trailer starts with Arthur spending time in jail, and the guards mockingly asking him to crack a joke for them. He's soon visited by Harley, who points a fake gun using her hands and blows her head off, seducing Arthur in the process. She confesses that she looks up to him as he's achieved far more in life than she has. She then pushes him to flee from the prison and the two then set off on a mad, musical ride, revelling in each other's crazy. Folie à Deux in French translates to “delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association.”

About Joker: Folie à Deux

The cast of the film also includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Music is being handled by Hildur Guonadottir. Zazie Beetz will reprise her role from the first part.

The first film follows the journey of Arthur Fleck, a struggling clown, who decides to become a criminal. The sequel is set as a musical with popstar Lady Gaga joining the cast. The film is described as a drama with musical elements set in and around Arkham Asylum.

The first Joker opened to much controversy and fanfare in 2019 and grossed over $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated release in box office history. The film also earned 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won Joaquin the Best Actor prize. The new film marks the only DC comic book tentpole releasing in 2024.

Joker: Folie a Deux is set to open in theatres on October 4.