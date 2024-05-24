Lady Gaga shares exciting update on her new album, addresses rumours of ‘Telephone’ sequel with Beyonce

Lady Gaga attended the premiere of her Gaga Chromatica Ball concert film in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she teased her next album and discussed the potential of collaborating with Beyonce again. Gaga's most recent solo release was Chromatica in 2020, followed by Love for Sale, a duet album with the late Tony Bennett, in 2021.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Following the release of 'Cowboy Carter' teasers during the 2024 Super Bowl, the devoted fans of both Lady Gaga and Beyonce have speculated that the two have been gently teasing a reunion to their 2010 megahit 'Telephone'

After months of conjecture, Gaga, who was promoting the May 25 premiere of her upcoming HBO concert film 'Gaga Chromatica Ball', finally responded to the rumours.

“I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it,” the GRAMMY and ACADEMY AWARD-winning diva told Entertainment Tonight. “I just can’t wait to give it to the fans.”

On being asked when fans will see the “completely different project,” Gaga said: “They hate when I say, 'Soon,' but soon.”

She was further quizzed about reuniting with Queen Bey. Without denying any new collaboration with her, the 38-year-old “Just Dance” entertainer said, “Whenever Beyoncé calls, I’d like to pick up the phone.”

Lady Gaga reveals she played five shows with COVID

Prior to screening, Gaga also spoke with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, stating that she is extremely fortunate to "be here with all of you".

Showing her excitement, the diva told the audience of several hundred admirers. "This was such a special time. This tour went on during a time when people didn’t think that you could tour [amid the pandemic] and stadiums were packed all over the world and they were sold out, all dressed up and dancing and singing."

During the discussion, Gaga disclosed that she "did five shows with COVID," saying that she shared the experience with her staff.

“I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show’ because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down. And the way that I saw it also is like the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show.”

The update about Gaga's new album comes as fans prepare to witness Mother Monster play iconic DC Comics villain "Harley Quinn" in the highly anticipated 'Joker: Folie a Deux' film, which is set to launch on October 4.

Gaga Chromatica Ball will premiere on May 25 on HBO and will be available for streaming on Max.