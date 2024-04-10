Joker Folie à Deux trailer: Internet calls Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga film ‘La La Land for insane people’

The trailer for Todd Phillips' musical psychological thriller Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, is finally out. The film has music and dance at its core, which has prompted many users on X to call it “La La Land for insane people." (Also Read – Joker: Folie à Deux trailer – Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn joins Joaquin Phoenix's frenzy. Watch) Internet is calling Joker: Folie à Deux "La La Land for insane people"

La La Land gone dark

La La Land is Damien Chazelle's 2016 romantic musical, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. It was nominated for multiple Oscars and earned $447 million at the worldwide box office.

The internet can't unsee the similarities between Joker: Folie a Deux and La La Land, thanks to certain frames. One has the two protagonists doing a ballroom dance on a rooftop at night, with a banner of Hotel Arkham in the background. A user shared that still from the trailer and wrote, “You’ve heard of La La Land, now, get ready for ‘Ga Ga Land’.” Another user called it ‘Ha Ha Land’. “Joker 2 is the La La Land for the people that hear voices,” posted a third one.

“The movie looks like a dark and violent version of la la land, it’s so magical and beautiful while also disturbing, I’m beyond hyped,” shared a fan. Another wrote, “La La Land (2016) for people who stopped taking their psych meds against medical advice.” “Going to tell my kids this is La La Land,” posted another.

About Joker 2

The cast of the film includes Zazie Beetz reprising her role from the first part, along with new entrants Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Music is being handled by Hildur Guonadottir.

The first film follows the journey of Arthur Fleck, a struggling clown, who decides to become a criminal. The sequel is set as a musical with popstar Lady Gaga joining the cast. The film is described as a drama with musical elements set in and around Arkham Asylum.

The first Joker opened to much controversy and fanfare in 2019 and grossed over $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated release in box office history. The film also earned 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won Joaquin the Best Actor prize. The new film marks the only DC comic book tentpole releasing in 2024.

Joker: Folie a Deux is set to open in theatres on October 4.

