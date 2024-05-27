Lady Gaga says her version of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux is ‘very authentic’

Lady Gaga's Joker: Folie À Deux is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Todd Philips, it has Lady Gaga take on the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in the sequel to 2019's Joker. Now, in an interview with Access Hollywood, she shared how her version of the comic book character is unlike anything else. (Also read: Joker: Folie à Deux trailer – Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn joins Joaquin Phoenix's frenzy. Watch) Lady Gaga had shared a picture on her Instagram to mark the film's shoot wrap.

What Gaga said

During the conversation, Lady Gaga said, “You know my version of Harley is mine and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters.”

She further continued, “I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

Warner Bros unveiled the first teaser trailer of the sequel last month. In the trailer, Gaga's Harley confesses to Arthur that she looks up to him as he's achieved far more in life than she has. She then pushes him to flee from the prison and the two then set off on a mad, musical ride.

About the film

The cast of the film also includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver.

The original 2019 film, Joker was supposed to be a standalone film, but the R-rated film was critically and commercially successful, and went on to generate over a billion dollars globally. The first film followed the origin story of Joker who is famously known for being Batman's enemy. It starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning two. Joaquin Phoenix received his first Oscar for Best Actor whereas Hildur Guðnadóttir won for Best Original Score.

Warner Bros. is all set to release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters Oct. 9, 2024.