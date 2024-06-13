Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense distance clear at son's graduation amid singer's solo house hunting

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently set aside their busy schedules to attend an important family event. The couple, who co-parent five children, were present at their son Samuel's graduation ceremony. Despite being there to celebrate their son's achievement, their interactions during the event raised questions as they chose to maintain distance from each other despite their close proximity. This follows reports that their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion is back on the market, fueling speculation that 'Bennifer' may be leading separate lives. (FILES) US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. Jennifer Lopez said on May 31, 2024 that she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumors circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted at Son’s graduation

On Wednesday, both JLo and Affleck were spotted arriving separately at the elementary school graduation ceremony of Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 12-year-old son, Samuel. The Accountant 2 star was accompanied by his mother, Chris Anne Boldt, who had also attended Violet's graduation. JLo sported a solo look dressed in beige but brought her twins, Max and Emme, to support their stepbrother. She looked confident and arrived at the school with high spirits.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck keep their distance

The 54-year-old singer and 51-year-old actor both wore their wedding rings but avoided being photographed together. This behaviour was unusual as the couple, who rekindled their decade-old romance and married, has typically been seen frequently displaying affection publicly. However, over the past two months, their distance has become visibly apparent. They have largely stopped making red carpet appearances together and now arrive separately on most of the occasions. Earlier, TMZ reported that Affleck had moved to a rental property in Brentwood while Lopez was living alone in their shared mansion.

Garner also attended the event. After the ceremony in Los Angeles, the family was reported to have grabbed lunch together at Baltaire Restaurant in Brentwood. This gathering occurs amid ongoing speculation about Lopez and Affleck's relationship, heightened by the recent listing of their $60 million Southern California home just 13 months after purchase. ET reports Lopez has been looking for a new house by herself.

According to a source speaking to ET, amid reports of their separation and the couple living independently for now until things settle, Jennifer is relying on her mom, sisters, and children for support during this transitional phase. "Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period."

Meanwhile, "Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner.” The source added.