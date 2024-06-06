Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60M mansion's photo surfaces on real estate website amid split rumours: Report

Rumours of trouble in paradise for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck refuse to die down. The infamous love story of Ben and Jen has been plagued by speculation and insider observation. Now, a new clue has emerged that's got fans buzzing. Forget cryptic posts or paparazzi shots - this time, it's all about their opulent $60 million mansion. Photos of the Beverly Hills estate's luxe interior have resurfaced online. Although the mansion has not been officially listed for sale, its interior images on realtor websites have sparked concerns. Recent images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills spark speculation about the state of their relationship, with details of the opulent property circulating online.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LA mansion reappears on realtor's website

Jennifer Lopez recently addressed the "negativity" surrounding her, perhaps hinting at the rumours about her marriage. Now, Daily Mail reports that previously unavailable photos of their lavish marital home have appeared on realtor websites. These photos were previously unavailable after the couple bought the property in May, but according to the outlet, the interior of the mansion has started resurfacing on real estate websites like Zillow.com. While the house remains listed as sold, the timing of these photos has sparked speculation about the state of JLo and Ben Affleck's relationship.

This comes just a day after Jennifer Lopez celebrated the success of her new film Atlas, currently streaming at the top spot on Netflix. She also thanked her fans while addressing all the "negativity out in the world right now." "It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," JLO said after expressing gratitude.

Jen and Ben’s $60 Million paradise in jeopardy?

Just a few weeks back, right after Ben Affleck was notably missing from the Meta Gala, which Jennifer Lopez co-chaired with Bad Bunny and Zendaya, TMZ broke the news that the lead actor from The Accountant 2 had relocated from the couple’s shared mansion in Beverly Hills to a rental place in Brentwood.

DailyMail.com verified that these recent images were posted on Zillow.com on June 1st and June 5th. The property is still up for sale. Ben and Jen reportedly purchased the home and paid for it with cash after a two-year search to find their perfect love nest.

The report indicates that over fifty images of the lavish mansion are circulating on the internet, showcasing both its exterior and interior, with the Los Angeles skyline in the backdrop. Moreover, the details about the property have been refreshed, painting a picture of the Wallingford estate as a luxurious 6-acre cliffside retreat. The estate features garages for 15 vehicles, parking for 80, and an outdoor sports area equipped with basketball, pickleball, a gym, a boxing ring, a bar, a pool, a guest house and so much more.