Jennifer Garner shares cryptic ‘this too shall pass’ poem amid ex hubby Ben Affleck and JLO split rumours

Jennifer Garner has taken to social media with a thought-provoking message, sharing a poem that speaks of hope, resilience, and the impermanence of hardship. This comes amid reports of trouble in paradise between her ex-hubby, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. For months, split rumours between the lovebirds have flooded the tabloids, with multiple reports suggesting Lopez seeking help from Affleck’s former long-time partner and good friend, Garner, to get her married life back on track. After 10 years of marriage, Hollywood royalty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner on Tuesday announced their plans to divorce. They have three children together, ranging from ages 3 to 9. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children, whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time," the couple said in a joint statement. The couple is also planning to go to a mediator to settle their divorce, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Affleck will continue to live on the couple's property in a separate house, and they will co-parent their children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, the person said.

Jennifer Garner shares ‘it gets better’

Looks like Jennifer Garner's got something on her mind! The Peppermint star, recently just dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram story. It's a poem by Cleo Wade called "It Gets Better," and it seems to be all about overcoming tough times. The poem talks about things breaking but being mended, and also includes some deep thoughts with a line about “this too shall pass.” Is it just a general musing, or is there a hidden message in there?

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

'It Gets Better' by Cleo Wade

"You will not have the blues forever

Forever

Is the only thing that lasts forever

When the night sky falls upon you,

Look up at her, seeing her darkness and vastness of blues,

Hold your eyes steady, watching,

The sun sneaks in,

See how even she, the great big sky, changes with the new day."

Without captioning the poem with any other cryptic messages, Garner simply tagged the poet with a red heart emoji. She has remained largely silent since the split rumours between Lopez and Affleck began circulating. Earlier, TMZ reported that the Accountant star left his Beverly Hills mansion to live in a rental property in the Brentwood neighbourhood nearby Garner’s. Following this, the actress was even spotted paying him a visit.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez's grim outing reveals 'high levels of stress' amid Ben Affleck's split rumour

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce rumour

It began when Ben and Jen withdrew from public appearances after the singer's comeback with "This is me...Now." Their absence from being photographed together for over a month heightened tensions, especially as Affleck started missing Lopez's major red carpet, such as the Met Gala. Page Six reported in May that the 51-year-old actor had come to terms with the truth of his marriage to Lopez, nearly two years after their spur-of-the-moment wedding in Las Vegas.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” a source told the outlet, adding, “[He] understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Also read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $60M mansion's photo surfaces on real estate website amid split rumours: Report