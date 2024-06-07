Jennifer Garner shares cryptic ‘this too shall pass’ poem amid ex hubby Ben Affleck and JLO split rumours
Jennifer Garner shares a hopeful poem amid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez split rumors. The poem by Cleo Wade talks about overcoming tough times
Jennifer Garner has taken to social media with a thought-provoking message, sharing a poem that speaks of hope, resilience, and the impermanence of hardship. This comes amid reports of trouble in paradise between her ex-hubby, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. For months, split rumours between the lovebirds have flooded the tabloids, with multiple reports suggesting Lopez seeking help from Affleck’s former long-time partner and good friend, Garner, to get her married life back on track.
Jennifer Garner shares ‘it gets better’
Looks like Jennifer Garner's got something on her mind! The Peppermint star, recently just dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram story. It's a poem by Cleo Wade called "It Gets Better," and it seems to be all about overcoming tough times. The poem talks about things breaking but being mended, and also includes some deep thoughts with a line about “this too shall pass.” Is it just a general musing, or is there a hidden message in there?
'It Gets Better' by Cleo Wade
"You will not have the blues forever
Forever
Is the only thing that lasts forever
When the night sky falls upon you,
Look up at her, seeing her darkness and vastness of blues,
Hold your eyes steady, watching,
The sun sneaks in,
See how even she, the great big sky, changes with the new day."
Without captioning the poem with any other cryptic messages, Garner simply tagged the poet with a red heart emoji. She has remained largely silent since the split rumours between Lopez and Affleck began circulating. Earlier, TMZ reported that the Accountant star left his Beverly Hills mansion to live in a rental property in the Brentwood neighbourhood nearby Garner’s. Following this, the actress was even spotted paying him a visit.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce rumour
It began when Ben and Jen withdrew from public appearances after the singer's comeback with "This is me...Now." Their absence from being photographed together for over a month heightened tensions, especially as Affleck started missing Lopez's major red carpet, such as the Met Gala. Page Six reported in May that the 51-year-old actor had come to terms with the truth of his marriage to Lopez, nearly two years after their spur-of-the-moment wedding in Las Vegas.
“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” a source told the outlet, adding, “[He] understands there is just no way this is going to work.”
