Chartered accountant’s death: FIR registered on court’s direction

Ten months after a 33-year-old chartered accountant drowned while swimming at a private school’s pool in Noida’s Sector 16A, Noida police registered a case of death by negligence against unidentified suspects on the directions of the court, said police on Tuesday. Following the incident, 14 schools in the district were served notices for illegally outsourcing their swimming pools to third party vendors. (HT Archive/representational image)

“On June 22, around 6.30am, Nishant Kumar, a CA, who hailed from Chapra in Bihar and resided in Defence Enclave colony in Sector 44, died while swimming at a private school pool where he had a membership,” stated the FIR.

The FIR further stated that “the incident took place when he was in three foot deep water”. During a prima facie investigation, it was revealed that the school outsourced its swimming pool facility to a third-party vendor for commercial purposes.

Following the incident, 14 schools in the district were served notices for illegally outsourcing their swimming pools to third party vendors. “The school does not have the authority to lease out its swimming pool to another vendor for commercial purposes. The deceased had taken membership through a third-party company to go swimming there, which was against the rules,” said Anita Nagar, district sports officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Kumar’s father Prakash in his complaint to the court said, “Despite multiple complaints, local police did not take cognizance against the school, I approached the court.” He raised suspicions on the death of his son, who was “an experienced swimmer”.

Kumar’s father alleged that school authorities refused to give him CCTV footage of the incident.

Sector 20, station house officer, DP Shukla said, “On the directions of the court, a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal COde against the unidentified accused and further investigations are underway.”