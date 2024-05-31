Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ‘awkwardly’ reunite at Violet’s graduation; ‘no PDA’ amid split rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were pictured together as they attended a major family affair, putting on a united front. The couple, who were earlier spotted arriving solo to celebrate the occasion last weekend, reunited for Violet’s graduation party amid growing split rumours. Although seeing Bennifer without their usual PDA was unusual, they walked side by side, showing solidarity despite the ‘tension’ in the air. Jennifer Lopez revealed why she always walks a step behind Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together

A clean-shaven Affleck and ever-stylish JLo were spotted arriving with a handful of surprises in photos obtained by Page Six. The Gigli co-stars weren't holding hands while walking. Affleck held onto a giant box, seemingly a gift hamper, while the Atlas star had her hands in the pocket of her dress, walking in her pointed heels. However, JLo was right by his side as they arrived at the Los Angeles location.

Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’ reunion at Violet’s graduation

Ben and Jen were spotted alongside Affleck’s mom, Anne Boldt, who walked behind as the couple displayed some high-end fashion. Ben was seen dressed in a grey pantsuit with a crisp white shirt, and a pair of black shoes, and, well, being captured on lenses lately is not his thing, so he definitely looked annoyed for that part. On the other hand, JLo arrived looking beautiful and glamorous in her floral dress, her eyes hidden behind chic sunglasses, and her hair left low.

The Accountant star and singer, who rekindled their decade-old romance and got married in 2022, were pictured together, but the vibes definitely looked off. While some onlookers may dismiss it as a random picture, fans are convinced otherwise. The couple, who typically engage in PDA during their public outings, showed no signs of physical contact and appeared to be not talking at all.

“Clearly a ‘dress to impress’ moment,” a social media user commented. “They look awkward..hope things will get better,” wrote another. This comes amid reports that both Ben and Jen are taking time apart from each other to work on their marital issues.

A source earlier told ET, “Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They've been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own.”

Lopez, on the other hand, is facing increasing pressure due to her declining career and the spotlight, especially after her much-hyped comeback with This Is Me… flopped, putting her million-dollar LA residency at risk. The source continued, "Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career, She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted."