Here's how Ben Affleck helped Jennifer Lopez prepare for her role in Atlas

Over the past few weeks, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to have ignited a lot of media attention over rumours of their break up. Jennifer's latest movie also released on Netflix on May 24. Now, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer's co-star Sterling K. Brown is revealing revealing how her husband, Ben Affleck, helped her prepare for the leading part. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid Ben Affleck split rumours) There are reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has hit a rough patch.

How Ben helped JLo

In Atlas, Jennifer Lopez plays Atlas Shepherd, who is a misanthropic data analyst with a disregard for artificial intelligence. In the interview, Sterling said, "Every once in a while, Ben [Affleck] would read the lines for Smith. And I think the newlyweds, still very much in love, I think she just wanted to hear his voice. And so sometimes, the reactions that you got from her were because she was listening to her husband's voice."

More details

There have been split rumours for Ben and Jennifer in the past few weeks. Jennifer attended the Met Gala earlier without Ben this month, where she was one of the co-chairs. She was also seen at the premiere of Atlas without Ben. Moreover, Ben was seen without his wedding ring, which added to the chatter. Both of them were initially engaged in 2002 but broke up two years later. They rekindled their romance again and got married in July 2022.

The official logline for Atlas reads, “Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past." Directed by Brad Peyton, the thriller also features Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown. The film opened to negative reviews and currently holds a low Rotten Tomatoes score of 17%.