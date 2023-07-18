Simu Liu says RRR blew him away, compares Barbie to Bollywood: 'There's singing and dancing'

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday. Actor Simu Liu, who also features in the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie, recently spoke about RRR. He also said that he wants to work in Bollywood movies someday, and went on to compare the industry with his movie Barbie. Also read: Hollywood director cheers for 'ridiculously melodramatic' RRR and its 'often cartoony period CGI fest' Simu Liu praised jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR in a new interview.

Simu Liu, who plays one of many Kens alongside Ryan Gosling in the upcoming live-action Barbie film, said that like Bollywood, Barbie has music, and there's a lot of 'singing and dancing'. He added he wishes to do a Bollywood dance number.

Simu Liu on RRR

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR continues to impress audiences in the West since its digital release on Netflix and in select theatres in the US. Simu Liu is the latest Hollywood celebrity to gush over the Ram Charan and Jr NTR film.

“RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, it was absolutely incredible. And, it blew me away. There are a lot of similarities between I think Barbie and Bollywood... There's, you know, just the focus on musicality. There's such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they're singing and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it's such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way,” Simu told Pinkvilla.

Simu Liu wants to be in a Bollywood movie

He further said about his Bollywood plans, “So, yeah, I'm putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna (want to) be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen.”

About his film Barbie

Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written with Noah Baumbach, Barbie features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, and other actors such as Helen Mirren, Nicola Coughlan, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell. Singer Dua Lipa plays a mermaid Barbie in the movie. The film is slated for release on July 21, 2023.

