Jennifer Garner ‘wants the best’ for Ben Affleck amid growing split rumours with Jennifer Lopez: Source

In the last few months, there have been rumours of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship hitting a rough patch. Now, Jennifer Garner has given her comment on the matter, as per a new report by People. The source quoting Jennifer Garner said that she "wants the best for" ex-husband Affleck. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck figuring out tension in their marriage: Report) Jennifer Lopez has reacted to the split rumours involving Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

What the report added

As per the source, Jennifer has added, “She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible.” The source also added, "(She) likes that (Jennifer Lopez) lives a healthy lifestyle and supports Ben’s sobriety. Jen wants that for Ben."

Garner's comments arrive at a point where there is widespread speculation that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading towards divorce.

More details

Jennifer Garner was married to Ben from 2005 to 2018, and shares three kids together: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Ben was spotted recently as he arrived at his daughter Violet's graduation ceremony on Monday.

On the other hand, Lopez walked the red carpet of her Netflix movie Atlas alone. Last week, while in Mexico, Lopez was seen scolding a reporter, saying, “You know better than that,” when repeatedly asked about her relationship status. Ben was seen without his wedding ring, which added to the chatter. Meanwhile, at the Met Gala earlier this month, Lopez was seen by herself. Her interaction with a reporter that evening also attracted a lot of stir on social media, where she was called out for being rude and showing an unwarranted attitude.

Jennifer and Ben first got together in 2002 after filming Gigli as co-stars. Thereafter, they were engaged for some time but broke up two years later in 2004. The two rekindled their romance 20 years later as they again got engaged, and then got married in July 2022 in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony.