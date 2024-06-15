Prince Harry and Meghan eye UK return: Sussexes ‘may start living part-time’ claims Royal butler

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering a dual residency. A week ago, the Duke received a green light to appeal a legal challenge in the UK court over his and his family’s security, which was downgraded when he stopped being a working royal. Following this, reports have emerged stating that Harry is determined to seek a permanent home in his hometown. A former royal butler claims the couple may be considering a part-time residence back in the UK. FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, right, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, on April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. Prince Harry’s fight for police protection in the U.K. has received another setback. A judge on Monday, April 15, 2024 rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel’s decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after he quit as a working member of the royal family. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘consider part-time U.K. residence’

Former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed in a new interview with the New York Post that he is hopeful for a royal reunion, suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be searching for a home in the U.K. "If Harry does buy a place in the U.K., he and Meghan will split their time between here and the States," he said. "That was the original plan."

"I would assume this means Meghan would also come to the UK, and you'd see them spending many months of the year here," he continued, emphasising that the former Suits star is not in favour of permanently moving to the UK but is considering it to avoid staying in hotels every time they visit.

Earlier, royal author and commentator Tom Quinn told the Mirror that the estranged royal member is missing some aspects of his old life in the UK, which makes him sad and miss his hometown even more. There is also an urge to let Archie and Lilibet know more about their roots and their cousins, referring to William and Kate’s kids. “Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security,” Quinn said earlier. Meanwhile, many insiders took Harry's security appeal as a clear indication of his strong desire to return to London.

Harry and Meghan to split time between the UK and the US

The couple is currently living in a luxurious multi-million-dollar mansion in Montecito, California, USA. Their former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, which was a royal gift to Harry upon his marriage, was taken away from them last summer following their controversial Netflix documentary and interview. And now, the Sussexes are reportedly considering splitting their time between the US and the UK, a move that could bring them closer to the royal family once more.

According to the royal butler, who served King Charles for seven years, Meghan may not be keen on permanently residing in the UK, which was their original intention for moving to the US. However, the butler believes Harry has a strong affection for the UK and wishes to return. “Harry would like to be back here, he loves the UK. He had an amazing upbringing here, he loved living here and I remember that.”