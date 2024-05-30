Prince William and Kate Middleton set to make big decision about their three children

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are set to take a major decision on their three children ahead of this year's Trooping the Colour. According to GB News' Royal Correspondent, the Royal couple is yet to decide if Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend King Charles' birthday parade.(Getty)

According to GB News' Royal Correspondent, the Royal couple is yet to decide if Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend King Charles' birthday parade amidst Catherine's absence from public eye due to undergoing cancer treatment.

GB News’ Royal Correspondent Cameron and Digital Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen talked about King's birthday on the podcast Royal Record. In order to mark the monarch's birthday, Trooping the Colour takes place every June in attendance of senior members of the Royal family.

Will Royal kids appear on baclcony?

Stressing that the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest kid, Prince Louis, always "steals the show" with his "cheeky" behaviour, Svar asked Cameron whether he thinks if the young royal will make an appearance this year.

Earlier, the late Queen had revealed that Louis is a bit of a handful. He was even photographed holding his ears on the balcony in 2022 during a flypast commemorating Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.

Responding to Svar, Cameron said: "I suspect we probably will", citing Prince George recent outing to Wembley with his dad to witness FA Cup Final.

“So William’s clearly okay for them to be out and about and the Trooping is something they’ve done pretty much every year. I suspect they probably would do it without their mother as well. Everyone loves seeing cheeky Louis on the balcony."

As William's family has been away from the spotlight for nearly six months, Cameron said British people would rejoice the appearance of the royal children on that balcony.

“But it is clearly up to William and Catherine- they are very young children and if it is too much for them with the princess' condition I suspect the British public won’t be too upset.”



King Charles to attend parade

While it has been clarified that King Charles will attend the Trooping the Colour, the Royal family never publicly confirms whether the kids will be on the balcony.

Following the Buckingham Palace's announcement about King Charles and Prince William ahead of the UK general elections, there were speculation if the monarch would attend the parade. According to the palace, the King and William have postponed all their royal engagements that “divert attention” from the campaign.

Meanwhile, the army revealed that the Number 9 Company, Irish Guards, had been selected to troop their colour.