Princess Diana's shocking prediction about Prince Harry and William comes true: ‘It broke her heart when…’

Amidst his straining ties with King Charles and other Royal family members, Prince Harry has found support from his late mother's relatives. According to an ex-Royal Butler, Princess Diana has made one major prediction about her sons and it has become true as there has been no indication of any easing of tension between Harry and his estranged brother Prince William. Princess Diana with King Charles and their two sons.(AP )

Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing backlash from the Royal family's fans since they stepped down from their duties and moved to the US with their kid Archie. Their rock bottom relationship with The Firm intensified after making a series of shocking charges against them.

Even when Harry arrived in the UK earlier this month, he didn't meet with the monarch or Kate Middleton amidst their cancer battle.

What was Princess Diana's major prediction about her sons?

Despite his frosty relationship with his own family, he is being supported by Earl Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, who are siblings of the late Princess Diana.

Speaking at Diana's funeral, Spencer pledged to always stand by Harry as well as Prince William, stating that their “blood family” will protect the brothers and also "arm them spiritually and emotionally".

Paul Burrell, former Royal Butler, has stated Diana “would be devastated” if she understood how serious the royal conflict had become.

Burrell told Bella Magazine that if Diana was still alive, the conflict would not have begun. “She would have seen this starting and she would have stopped it.”

He went on to say that Princess Diana would have played the role of mediator and made Harry “apologise” to his father. Remembering her as a “peacemaker”, he said she intended the four of them to remain together.

“It broke her heart when that disintegrated. She would have predicted that once that disintegrated, William and Harry would have had problems of their own and that has come true,” Paul stated, adding that “it's a lost cause” without Diana's intervention.

Spencer family joined Harry in UK

It is to mention that Harry met with Earl Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes during his recent UK visit.

Commenting on it, Royal expert Tom Quinn stated that Spencer family has always shown “where their loyalties lie” as they arrived to back Harry at his Invictus Games.

Diana's brother Earl Spencer was a vocal critic of the Royal family's treatment of his sister, particularly when it comes to King Charles, Quinn stated. He added that he became uncomfortable with the Royals after the death of Diana.

Tom stated that there is “still a lot of bitterness around” and that the Spencers' decision to back Harry is crucial. “The fact that the Spencers were out in force for Harry on this visit speaks volumes about where their loyalties lie. Like Harry, the Spencers still see the Royal Family, to some extent, as the enemy,” he explained.