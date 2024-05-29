Queen Elizabeth's rare admission on bond between Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids revealed

Back in 2018, Prince William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth provided a rare insight into the relationship between his three kids -- Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are presently enjoying their school break till June 3. (Getty Images)

The Queen spoke about her great-grandchildren when William and Kate Middleton's elder son George was four and their daughter Charlotte was just two.

During an engagement, she revealed how Charlotte, despite being the youngest sibling, cared for her older brother, George.

In January 2018, Queen Elizabeth awarded Emily Clay, a ten-year-old student, a personally signed Bible, which she received as part of a religious education project.

While presenting the book to Clay, the Queen asked her if she "looked after" her younger sister Hadleigh. The 10-year-old student's mother, Ellen, quickly replied: "It's the other way around."

Responding to her, the Queen said, “It's like that with Charlotte and George.”

Charlotte, now 9, is well-known for her confidence and ability to look for her brothers at royal engagements.

She was pictured holding her younger brother's hand in May 2023 as the brother-sister strolled down Westminster Abbey and seated in the front row.

Know more about ‘warrior princess’ Charlotte

Earlier this month, royal analyst Charles told GB News that Kate and William's daughter “puts her brothers in their place”.

“She's not only third in line to the throne, but she's quite a feisty little girl,” he said.

Without any hesitation, she keeps advising George, who will one day be king, and Louis whenever she has to.

The royal commentator described Charlotte, who was given the title of the warrior princess during her nursery school, as “sweet and nice”.

Charlotte turned 9 this year on May 2. She celebrated her birthday by posing for a fresh, smiling photo captured by Kate Middleton.

Kate's kids enjoying school break till June 3

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are presently enjoying their school break till June 3. Kate and William usually take time off from their royal duties during their kids' school holidays to spend family time with them. However this year, Kate is already out of the public eye following her cancer diagnosis, while William has postponed his royal engagements until the general election in the United Kingdom on July 4.

Meanwhile, citing sources, PEOPLE reported that the Princess of Wales has recently been "spotted out with her family and solo running errands".

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claims that Buckingham Palace has received thousands of messages and gifts from well-wishers for the Catherine.