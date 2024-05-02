 UK royal Charlotte turns nine, parents William and Kate release photo | World News - Hindustan Times
UK royal Charlotte turns nine, parents William and Kate release photo

Reuters |
May 02, 2024 03:46 PM IST

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter and second of three children born to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and his wife Kate released a picture of their daughter Charlotte to mark the princess's ninth birthday on Thursday.

The photo has taken by Princess Charlotte's mother Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
The photo has taken by Princess Charlotte's mother Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

In the photograph taken in the last few days by her mother, the Princess of Wales, Charlotte, the couple's second child, was pictured smiling happily in the garden of their home in Windsor.

"Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte!" a message on the couple's X account said. "Thank you for all of the kind messages today."

It has become tradition for Kensington Palace to release pictures taken by Kate, a keen amateur photographer, to mark birthdays and other family occasions.

However, a picture issued this year on Mother's Day in March was withdrawn by a number of news organisations, including Reuters, because it had been edited, something for which Kate later apologised.

That occurred shortly before the princess revealed she was having preventative chemotherapy after tests carried out in the wake major abdominal surgery she underwent in January revealed that cancer had been present.

Heir to the throne William resumed official duties last month, but Kate will only return to the public spotlight when her medical team say she is well enough to do so.

King Charles returned to public-facing engagements this week for the first time since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.

 

 

 

